Vine Ventures L.P.: Vine Ventures Closes $236 Million Fund III to Back the U.S.-Israel Technology Corridor

Vine Ventures Closes $236 Million Fund III to Back the U.S.-Israel Technology Corridor

Fund III is Vine's largest fund to date and has surpassed its initial target, backed by new and returning limited partners

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vine Ventures, a venture capital firm partnering with category-defining companies across the U.S.-Israel technology corridor, today announced the close of its $236 million Fund III. The fund surpassed its initial target and is Vine's largest to date, bringing the firm's total assets under management to over $500 million just five years after its founding.

Fund III is backed by a group of limited partners that includes global asset managers, family offices, and senior executives of global companies

Since the close of its previous fund, Vine has sharpened its focus on Israel, deepening its on-the-ground presence and sourcing while retaining the international mandate and U.S. footprint that have defined the firm since inception. Fund II, for example, holds positions from seed in Eon, Wonderful, and Ornn. Fund III will extend that approach, backing category-defining companies across the corridor.

"We're not simply investing in Israel, we're allocating capital across the strategic corridor between the two most important technology ecosystems in the world," said Eric Reiner, Founder and Partner of Vine Ventures. "America brings capital, scale, and the frontier models. Israel builds the layer underneath that makes the technology actually work, in addition to the application, defense, and cyber layer, where we have invested heavily. Our approach is to reach deep into both and connect them in ways that set us apart."

Alongside the new fund, Vine has formed a senior advisory group of business leaders in the U.S. Joining as senior advisors are Michael Lynton, Chairman of Snap Inc. and former CEO of Sony Entertainment, Gary Reiner, former Chief Information Officer at General Electric and most recently Operating Partner at General Atlantic, and Bob Mylod, Chairman of booking.com. Vine has also expanded its investment team with Adam Valkin, formerly of General Catalyst, who leads the firm's investing from Boston, and Idan Tendler, formerly of Palo Alto Networks.

"At Vine, we have always believed in the power of focused, hands-on partnerships with founders to generate exceptional outcomes, and the investments from Fund III will continue to embody that philosophy," added Reiner. "Our LPs believe that with the strength of our portfolio, alongside the additions of Adam, Michael, and Idan, who bring a wealth of experience, that Vine is just getting started, and intends to continue to pursue multi-billion-dollar opportunities at their earliest stages."

About Vine Ventures

Vine Ventures is a global venture capital firm with a focus on early and growth-stage investments in transformative technology sectors. The firm aims to back bold founders and category-defining companies across the U.S., Israel, and Europe. With over $500 million across three funds, Vine is committed to fueling the next generation of innovators in enterprise software, AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, and financial technology. For more information, please visit https://vineventures.com/

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