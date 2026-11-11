Cyient Limited: Cyient, 3-GIS Partner to Help Telecom and Utility Operators Turn Network Data into Operational Control

Cyient, 3-GIS Partner to Help Telecom and Utility Operators Turn Network Data into Operational Control

Combines platform capabilities with CYiNGINE to help customers accelerate deployment and simplify long-term network management

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Lifecycle Engineering Services company, and 3-GIS, a leading provider of network management software for telecom and utility networks, announced a strategic partnership under which Cyient will offer 3-GIS solutions alongside its engineering, implementation, migration, and managed services across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

As telecom operators accelerate fiber rollouts and utilities modernize critical infrastructure, the challenge is no longer collecting network data but keeping it accurate, connected, and actionable. Network information often resides across multiple systems, making planning, operations, compliance, and service delivery more complex. Traditionally, operators have had to engage separate providers for software platforms, deployment services, and operational intelligence. Through this partnership, Cyient and 3-GIS bring these capabilities together in a single integrated offering.

With more than three decades of experience serving telecom and utility customers worldwide, Cyient has built deep expertise across geospatial, engineering, and digital services. The company has managed and transitioned over 650 million network data elements across large-scale programs, supporting fiber network design, GIS implementations, asset management, field operations, and network modernization initiatives. This experience will now be combined with the 3-GIS platform to help customers accelerate deployment, improve data quality, and simplify long-term network management.

3-GIS provides cloud-native, configurable software that serves as a system of record for critical infrastructure networks. Telecom operators use the platform to manage fiber and copper network planning, design, inventory, construction, and operations, while electric and gas utilities leverage it for network management, asset inspection, field operations, and joint-use management. Together, Cyient and 3-GIS will enable customers to source both the platform and the services required to deploy and operate it through a single engagement model.

As part of the partnership, Cyient will integrate 3-GIS with CYiNGINE, its Engineering Intelligence Platform, which combines domain expertise, governed data, and AI-driven playbooks across the engineering and service lifecycle. This integration will help customers derive greater value from network data while improving operational efficiency and decision-making.

"Whether it is a telecom operator expanding fiber with precision, or a utility trying to reconcile asset records, inspections and pole attachments across systems that do not talk to each other, the challenge is the same: the network record has to be accurate, or growth turns into rework and risk instead of revenue and reliability. By bringing the 3-GIS platform together with our engineering and managed services, we are giving operators across telecom, electric and gas one partner accountable for the whole journey, from migrating their data to running the network of record day to day, instead of stitching three vendors together and owning the gaps between them," said Arunav Roy, SVP & Market Unit Head, Connectivity, Utilities & Spatial Intelligence, Cyient.



"3-GIS has become a key part of how telecom and utility operators build and operate their critical networks globally. As we expand, it's important that we have a strong partner network to give customers in many markets options to work with their trusted partners to deliver, use, and support 3-GIS products. Cyient has been a valued partner for many years, and we're excited about this new strategic step in that partnership," said Dustin Sutton, General Manager, 3-GIS.

About Cyient

Cyient is a global lifecycle engineering services company powering mission-critical industries from design to aftermarket across products, plants, and networks. With 300+ customers and 19,000+ associates across 30+ countries, we combine human expertise,?deep domain knowledge, and AI to deliver intelligent engineering for every lifecycle across Aerospace and Rail, Automotive and Mobility, Connectivity, Energy, Healthcare, Mining, Utilities, and beyond.

To learn how we deliver exemplary outcomes, Nothing Less, visit www.cyient.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in the press release that are not based on historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, like significant changes in the economic environment in India and overseas, regulatory and tax laws, import duties, litigation, labour relations and other factors beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Cyient undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About 3-GIS

The world's critical networks run on 3-GIS, an enterprise software company that helps telecom, electric and gas organisations plan, design and manage increasingly complex networks. Our cloud-native, fully configurable solutions turn network data into a trusted source of truth shared across the enterprise, from fibre planning and design to utility field operations, asset inventory, maintenance and modernisation. Purpose-built for telecom and utility operations, 3-GIS gives teams the visibility and confidence to make better decisions, reduce costs and automate service activation, so the people who connect and power the world can work faster, smarter and at greater scale. Learn more at www.3-gis.com or follow 3-GIS on LinkedIn.

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