Lenvi Appoints Maurice Benisty as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced Financial Services and Technology Executive to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Richard Carter to Transition to Chairman

LEEDS, England, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenvi, a leading provider of loan servicing software, standby servicing and fraud detection solutions for banks and non-bank lenders, today announced the appointment of Maurice Benisty as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 16, 2026. Benisty will succeed Richard Carter, who will transition to Chairman and remain actively involved in supporting Lenvi's leadership team, clients and long-term strategy.

"It has been an honour to serve as CEO of Lenvi, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together," said Carter. "We have built a stronger, more focused and more ambitious business, strengthened our capabilities and positioned Lenvi well for its future as an independent company. Maurice brings the deep financial services experience, demonstrated commercial leadership and customer-centric approach needed to build on that foundation, and I am confident that Lenvi will continue to strengthen its position in the lending market under his leadership."

Benisty brings more than 30 years of experience across financial services and technology, with a strong track record of growing businesses, leading international teams and navigating significant change. He joins Lenvi from FIS, where he led the global commercial organisation for its Working Capital Solutions business following FIS's acquisition of Demica in January 2025. Previously, as Demica's Chief Commercial Officer, Benisty built and led the company's commercial function during more than seven years of rapid growth. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at GE Capital International before becoming Chief Executive Officer of its Commercial Distribution Finance business, continuing in that role following the business's acquisition by Wells Fargo.

"I am excited to join Lenvi and build on the strong foundation the company has established as a leading technology and servicing partner to the lending industry," said Benisty. "Lenvi's market leading loan and risk management software, its servicing expertise and its FCA regulatory status, give it a differentiated position at a time where banks and non-bank lenders increasingly rely on specialist infrastructure. I look forward to working with Richard and the Lenvi team to build on these strengths, deepen our partnerships with lenders and expand the value we deliver across the credit lifecycle."

The appointment follows Siris' previously announced decision to retain Lenvi, EQ Retirement Solutions and EQ Customer Resolutions in connection with its sale of Equiniti to Bullish. The separation of the three businesses from Equiniti is expected to be completed in parallel with the closing of the transaction in January 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. Following completion, Lenvi will be part of the portfolio supported by October Capital, a private equity firm dedicated to investing in services businesses that enable enterprises to adopt and scale transformative technologies. October Capital builds on the investment team, experience and track record established at Siris, which acquired Equiniti in 2021.

"Lenvi manages more than £100 billion of credit assets on behalf of more than 150 lenders through its market leading platform, reflecting the importance of its technology and servicing capabilities to the lending market," said Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Grant Weisberg, Principal, at October Capital. "As an independent company, Lenvi will have a dedicated focus and the ability to invest directly in the products, technology and people that support its lender clients, including across loan servicing, standby servicing and fraud detection. Maurice's experience building financial services businesses and leading teams through periods of transformation will be instrumental as Lenvi continues to strengthen its platform and serve the evolving needs of banks and non-bank lenders."

About Lenvi

Lenvi is a leading provider of technology and servicing solutions for the consumer and commercial lending markets. Its capabilities include loan servicing software, standby servicing and fraud detection software, supporting banks and non-bank lenders across the credit lifecycle. Through its platform, Lenvi manages more than £100 billion of credit assets on behalf of more than 150 lenders. Learn more at www.lenvi.com.