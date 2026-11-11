Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Announces Strategic Investment in Ottonomy to Accelerate Autonomous Delivery Network Expansion

Deployment agreement contemplates 50 ground robots, with potential for further expansion, building on live operations at Hancock Regional Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company, today announced a strategic equity investment in Ottonomy, Inc. and a deployment agreement aimed at expanding autonomous ground robot delivery across Arrive AI partner locations.

The agreement contemplates the potential deployment of 50 Ottonomy ground robots, with opportunities for additional deployments as the relationship develops. It combines Arrive AI's secure handoff infrastructure and Arrive OS operating system with Ottonomy's autonomous delivery robots to support the expansion of connected delivery operations. In connection with the transaction, the company invested $100,000, in an Ottonomy SAFE Note.

The investment deepens an existing operational partnership at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana, where Ottonomy robots transport specimens between facilities using Arrive Point secure delivery endpoints. The companies intend to build on that experience as they pursue additional deployments.

"This investment connects our capital directly to our growth strategy: expanding the number of locations, delivery routes and autonomous systems served by Arrive AI," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arrive AI. "At Hancock, our companies are already working together in a real healthcare environment. This agreement creates a framework to take that operational experience into additional locations and build a larger connected network."

Connecting robot deployments to infrastructure growth

Each new robot-enabled route creates an opportunity to extend the use of Arrive Points and Arrive OS. Arrive Points provide secure locations for goods to be deposited, stored and retrieved, allowing deliveries to proceed without requiring a person to meet the robot when it arrives.

For customers, that capability addresses a practical barrier to autonomous delivery: coordinating the exchange of goods at both ends of a route. For Arrive AI, the agreement supports a strategy of growing the infrastructure and software that enable those exchanges across multiple delivery platforms.

"Our objective is to make Arrive AI essential infrastructure for autonomous delivery," O'Toole added. "As more robots move goods, more locations need a secure, unattended way to receive and release those goods. We believe strengthening this relationship positions us to serve that growing need while participating in Ottonomy's development through our equity investment."

Building on live healthcare operations

At Hancock Regional Hospital, the integrated system enables autonomous specimen transport between hospital facilities, with robots using Arrive Points to complete unattended handoffs. The approach is designed to reduce staff time spent coordinating and carrying deliveries, allowing healthcare workers to focus on patient care.

"Bringing fleet deployments and strategic investment together takes more than strong technology - it takes a shared vision and exceptional teamwork. This partnership and investment deepens a relationship that is already delivering value for patients and healthcare workers at Hancock Regional Hospital. We are excited to expand it across the Arrive AI network, with across multiple customer deployments in healthcare, last-mile delivery and data centers. This agreement reflects that collective effort, combining investment in Ottonomy's growth with a deployment roadmap for hundreds of robots and Arrive Points; this is just a starting point."

- Ritukar Vijay, Chief Executive Officer, Ottonomy, Inc.

Advancing a robot-agnostic network

Arrive AI's strategic investment complements its robot-agnostic platform strategy. Arrive Points and Arrive OS are designed to support secure exchanges among drones, ground robots, autonomous vehicles and human couriers, enabling customers to use delivery technologies suited to their operating environments.

The company continues to evaluate complementary robotics platforms as it develops a network capable of supporting multiple vehicle types and delivery workflows. Its patent portfolio supports the secure handoff technology at the center of that strategy.

Deployment volumes, timing and expansion beyond the contemplated 50 robots remain subject to implementation and are not guaranteed.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, autonomous mobile robots, autonomous vehicles and human couriers to securely exchange goods. Its Arrive Point secure delivery endpoints and Arrive OS operating system support autonomous, unattended handoffs across delivery platforms. For more information, visit https://www.arriveai.com?.

About Ottonomy, Inc.

Ottonomy, Inc. is an autonomous robotics company powered by Contextual AI and its Ottumn AI platform, enabling autonomous delivery in complex indoor and outdoor environments. Serving healthcare, airports, campuses and industrial facilities, Ottonomy's robots support secure, unattended deliveries that streamline logistics and help staff focus on higher-value work. For more information, visit https://www.ottonomy.io?.

Media Contact:

Tasha Jones

Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-announces-strategic-investment-in-ottonomy-to-accelerat-1249769