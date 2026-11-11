First Transaction between Companies Coincides with Airline's 25th Anniversary

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the execution of lease agreements for two Airbus A321ceo aircraft with Turkish leisure and charter airline, Hürkus Hava Yolu Tasimacilik ve Ticaret A.S. ("Freebird Airlines").

The transaction will support the continued development of Freebird Airlines' all-Airbus fleet. The A321ceo aircraft will feature a special livery commemorating the carrier's 25 years of flight operations and will be deployed across its leisure and charter network.

"We are very happy to commence our relationship with Freebird Airlines and to support the continued development of its fleet," said Gavan Daly, Head of Commercial EMEA at CDB Aviation. "As the airline celebrates its 25th anniversary, we warmly congratulate the Freebird team on this important milestone and look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership."

"As we celebrate 25 years of Freebird Airlines, we are delighted to welcome CDB Aviation as a new partner. These two aircraft will expand our fleet and provide additional capacity and flexibility across our leisure and charter network," commented Selim Tükenmez, Managing Director of Freebird Airlines. "We look forward to building a long and successful relationship with the CDB Aviation team."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Freebird Airlines

Freebird Airlines (Hürkus Hava Yolu Tasimacilik ve Ticaret A.S.) is a Turkish leisure airline and a group company of Gözen Holding. Established in 2000, it operated its first commercial flight on 5 April 2001 with a fleet of three MD-83 aircraft, and in 2026 marks 25 years of flight operations. Based at Antalya Airport, the airline operates scheduled and charter services connecting Europe with popular holiday destinations in Türkiye and beyond, with more than 100 destinations served. Together with its European affiliate Freebird Airlines Europe, registered in Malta, Freebird operates an all-Airbus fleet of 14 A320 family aircraft. The airline holds IATA's IOSA certification, which it first obtained in 2006 as the first Turkish private airline to do so. www.freebirdairlines.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 41-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world's largest development finance institutions. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

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Contacts:

Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero; +1 612 594 9844