Jonathan Lee Smith serves as showrunner on the unscripted series blending yoga, travel, culture, and personal storytelling.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - ISI Entertainment has announced Mindful Hustle, a new premium unscripted lifestyle series starring internationally recognized yoga teacher, author and entrepreneur Kino MacGregor. Introduced to buyers by Indigo Entertainment ahead of an anticipated 2027 launch, the ten part half hour series combines international travel, wellness, entrepreneurship and intimate personal storytelling to explore what it takes to stay grounded while building a life of purpose and ambition.

Blending travel, culture, and personal storytelling, Mindful Hustle takes viewers beyond the yoga studio to explore the relationship between mindful living and the demands of a busy, globally connected life. Anchored by MacGregor's decades of teaching experience, the series follows her as she runs multiple businesses, navigates relationships, and immerses herself in different experiences.

MacGregor has built an international community through her books, workshops, and digital platforms. The series offers a more personal perspective on the teacher and entrepreneur, revealing the dedication behind her career, the warmth that defines her, and the challenges of staying grounded while pursuing an ambitious life.

The producers agree that Mindful Hustle gives viewers a chance to get to know the person behind Kino MacGregor's work, including her warmth, discipline, and commitment to the people around her. By looking beyond the yoga poses, the series explores a relatable question:

How can we stay grounded while pursuing full and ambitious lives?

Producer Renata Fajti and executive producer Alan Stueart are leading the project for ISI Entertainment, with Jonathan Lee Smith serving as showrunner. Smith helped shape the series' creative direction and production strategy, drawing on his experience in unscripted television and international production.

"Jonathan's experience has been invaluable in bringing the series to life," Damien Williams and Alan Steuart, two of the shows executive producers added. "He understands how to balance the scope of an international production with the personal moments that make a story connect."

Through MacGregor's experiences, Mindful Hustle explores the intersections of wellness, community, ambition, and personal growth. Its blend of international travel and intimate storytelling invites both longtime yoga practitioners and a broader audience to consider how they find purpose, build meaningful connections, and navigate the competing demands of modern life.

"Mindful Hustle is much more than a yoga series," said David Lawley, Founder and CEO of Indigo Entertainment. "Kino has built a truly global brand and community, and this series offers a rare opportunity to see the person behind that success. The combination of wellness, travel, entrepreneurship and authentic personal storytelling gives the show broad international appeal and positions it strongly for both traditional broadcasters and streaming platforms seeking premium lifestyle content."

With the series ready for market, Indigo Entertainment is leading buyer conversations.

About ISI Entertainment

ISI Entertainment develops and produces original television, film, and digital content, with an emphasis on stories that connect with audiences around the world.

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