Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ORX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0031012927 Order book ID: 568089 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ORX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0031012935 Order book ID: 568091 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 12, 2026, the subscription rights of Orexo AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 23, 2026.With effect from November 12, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Orexo AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 03, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB