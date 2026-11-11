With effect from November 12, 2026, the subscription rights of Orexo AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 23, 2026.
With effect from November 12, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Orexo AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 03, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|ORX TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0031012927
|Order book ID:
|568089
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from November 12, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Orexo AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 03, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|ORX BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0031012935
|Order book ID:
|568091
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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