KDventures AB: KDventures' portfolio company SVF Vaccines enters research collaboration with Orexo to explore powder-based mRNA vaccine formulations

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 11 November 2026. KDventures AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines has entered into a research collaboration with Orexo AB (publ), a Swedish pharmaceutical company, to investigate whether Orexo's proprietary AmorphOX® technology can be used to develop stable powder-based formulations of lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated messenger RNA (LNP-mRNA) vaccines.

The collaboration combines SVF Vaccines' expertise in vaccine development and antigen design with Orexo's proprietary powder-based drug delivery technology. The initial proof-of-concept programme will evaluate whether LNP-mRNA formulations can be spray dried using AmorphOX® while preserving critical nanoparticle properties and functional mRNA activity. The first phase will focus on in vitro feasibility, with further development to be considered based on the results.

Lipid nanoparticles protect mRNA and enable its delivery into cells, but maintaining the stability of both the mRNA and its lipid carrier presents challenges for storage and distribution. Successful development of stable powder-based formulations could simplify handling and transportation of future mRNA vaccines and potentially enable alternative routes of administration, including needle-free intranasal delivery.

"The collaboration with Orexo represents another step in SVF Vaccines' efforts to advance its vaccine technologies through strategic partnerships. While the initial studies are exploratory, positive results could create new opportunities for the development and administration of future mRNA vaccines," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures.

KDventures holds a direct ownership in SVF Vaccines of 33 percent.

Contacts

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com



Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.

For more information, please visit https://www.kd-ventures.com/en.