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WKN: A0M84G | ISIN: SE0002190926 | Ticker-Symbol: 2I9
Frankfurt
15.10.26 | 08:06
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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KDVENTURES AB Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0110,03218:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 17:00 Uhr
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KDventures AB: John Öhd focuses on Modus Therapeutics and continues as Senior Advisor to KDventures

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, October 15, 2026. KDventures AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that John Öhd is transitioning from his role as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) to Senior Advisor at KDventures. Going forward, John will focus his operational involvement on his role as Chief Executive Officer of Modus Therapeutics AB (publ), one of KDventures' portfolio companies.

John Öhd has been with KDventures since 2020, alongside his role as CEO of Modus Therapeutics, where he has, among other things, led the company's strategic transformation and stock market listing. The change means that his long-standing collaboration with KDventures will continue in an advisory capacity.

"John has been a highly valued colleague and an important asset to KDventures for many years. His scientific and strategic expertise, as well as his experience in leading and developing life science companies, has been very valuable to us. We welcome John's decision to focus his operational efforts on Modus Therapeutics and are also very pleased to retain him as Senior Advisor. I would also like to personally thank John for his significant contributions and look forward to continuing our close collaboration in his new role," says Viktor Drvota, CEO of KDventures.

Contacts
Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

About Us
KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.
For more information, please visit https://www.kd-ventures.com/en.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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