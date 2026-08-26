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WKN: A3CVSY | ISIN: SE0015987904 | Ticker-Symbol: 99Z
Frankfurt
26.08.26 | 08:09
0,021 Euro
-4,50 % -0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Modus Therapeutics Holding AB: Modus Therapeutics publishes interim report for Q2 2026

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - 26 August 2026: Modus Therapeutics Holding AB ("Modus Therapeutics") hereby publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2026. The report is available on the company's website (www.modustx.com) and as an attachment to this release. Below is a summary of the interim report.

Scientific delivery and strengthened financing ahead of top-line proof-of-concept data
The second quarter of 2026 was characterized by scientific delivery and continued disciplined execution. Part 2 of Modus' Phase IIa study in CKD with anemia continued to recruit patients according to plan at the two Italian study sites in Verona and Pavia. Top-line proof-of-concept data are expected around the turn of the year 2026/2027. During the quarter, the scientific foundation for sevuparin was further progressed through presentations of preclinical data at EHA2026 and EIC 2026. In severe malaria, an important milestone was reached as safety data from the investigator-initiated Phase Ib study SEVUSMART was compiled and a dose recommendation defined for future studies. This progress enabled the subsequent submission of a manuscript to Nature Communications for open peer review. The company's financial position was strengthened through the exercise of warrants of series TO 2025/2026, with a utilization rate of 94.8 percent, which provided approximately 9.5 MSEK before issue costs. Together with the financing carried out during 2025, the company is thereby financed into the first quarter of 2027 and through the expected top-line readout.
"The second quarter of 2026 was a quarter of scientific delivery. Our Phase IIa study in CKD with anemia is progressing toward top-line proof-of-concept data around the turn of the year, our financial position is strengthened, and the science behind sevuparin continues to be validated at leading European forums."
- John Öhd, CEO, Modus Therapeutics

The second quarter in figures
• Profit/loss after tax amounted to -4,645 (-6,066) TSEK.
• Earnings per share amounted to -0.03 (-0.17) SEK.
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -3,539 (-3,423) TSEK.

The first half-year in figures
• Profit/loss after tax amounted to -7,927 (-8,881) TSEK.
• Earnings per share amounted to -0.06 (-0.25) SEK.
• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -7,979 (-7,482) TSEK.

Significant events during the second quarter
• On April 27, 2026, Modus announced the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO 2025/2026, with a utilization rate of 94.8 percent. The exercise provided the company with approximately 9.5 MSEK before issue costs.
• On May 4-6, 2026, Modus participated in Bio€quity Europe 2026 in Prague, an international meeting place for investors and pharmaceutical companies.
• At the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2026, Viktor Drvota was re-elected Chairman of the Board, and Pernilla Sandwall and Sofi Eriksson were elected as new Board members.
• On June 13, 2026, Modus, together with the University of Brescia, presented preclinical data on sevuparin in CKD with anemia at the European Hematology Association Congress (EHA2026) in Stockholm.
• On June 18, 2026, a manuscript based on the investigator-initiated Phase Ib study SEVUSMART, submitted by Professor Kathryn Maitland's research group at Imperial College London, was made available as a preprint via Research Square ahead of peer review at Nature Communications.
• On June 20, 2026, sevuparin data were presented at the European Iron Club Meeting 2026 (EIC 2026) at Trinity College, Dublin.

Significant events after the end of the period
• No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

CEO John Öhd will provide comments on the report in an interview with Jonathan Furelid on August 26 at 11:30 Link to Interview: https://www.youtube.com/live/BsShL1yII0A'si=cIX2QAnUH2vtDkTQ

For more information on Modus Therapeutics, please contact:
John Öhd, CEO, Modus Therapeutics
Phone: +46 (0) 70 766 80 97
Email: john.ohd@modustx.com

This information is information that Modus Therapeutics Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-26 08:00 CEST.

Certified Adviser
Bergs Securities AB
Hemsida: www.bergssecurities.se

About Modus Therapeutics and sevuparin
Modus is a Swedish biotech company developing its patented polysaccharide, sevuparin, as a treatment option for several major unmet medical needs, including anemia in kidney disease and other chronic inflammatory conditions, severe malaria, sepsis, and other disorders involving severe systemic inflammation. There is a great need for new treatments that can effectively treat these conditions. Modus' ambition is to create a paradigm shift in the care of these diseases, where sevuparin could provide therapeutic benefits. Modus Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market ("MODTX"). More information is available at www.modustx.com.

Sevuparin is a clinical stage, innovative proprietary polysaccharide drug with a multimodal mechanism of action, including immunomodulating, anti-adhesive and anti-aggregate effects. Sevuparin is a heparinoid with markedly attenuated anti-coagulation features that allows severalfold higher doses to be given, compared to regular heparinoids, without the associated risk for bleeding side-effects. Two routes of administration of sevuparin are currently being tested - an IV formulation for in-patient administration and a subcutaneous formulation that allows ambulatory and home care administration.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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