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WKN: A3CVSY | ISIN: SE0015987904 | Ticker-Symbol: 99Z
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
0,029 Euro
-4,58 % -0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MODUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Modus Therapeutics Holding AB: Annual General Meeting in Modus Therapeutics Holding AB (publ)

Modus Therapeutics' Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2026 resolved in accordance with the following:

  • That no dividend would be paid.
  • To discharge the board members and the managing director from liability with respect to their management of the company for the financial year 2025.
  • That the board of directors shall comprise three board members without any deputies.
  • That board remuneration of SEK 110,000 shall be paid to each of Pernilla Sandwall and Sofi Eriksson, and that no board remuneration shall be paid to Viktor Drvota, for the period until the next annual general meeting.
  • To re-elect the board member Viktor Drvota, to elect Pernilla Sandwall and Sofi Eriksson as new board members, and to re-elect Viktor Drvota as the chairman of the board.
  • To re-elect Ernst & Young Aktiebolag as auditor.
  • To adopt principles for the Nomination Committee, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.
  • To authorize the board, for a period that does not extend past the date of the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, with or without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders, to resolve on the issue of new shares, convertibles and/or warrants.

For more information on Modus Therapeutics, please contact:
John Öhd, CEO, Modus Therapeutics
Phone: +46 (0) 70 766 80 97
Email: john.ohd@modustx.com

Certified Adviser
Bergs Securities AB
Hemsida: www.bergssecurities.se

About Modus Therapeutics and sevuparin
Modus is a Swedish biotech company developing its patented polysaccharide, sevuparin, as a treatment option for several major unmet medical needs, including anemia in kidney disease and other chronic inflammatory conditions, severe malaria, sepsis, and other disorders involving severe systemic inflammation. There is a great need for new treatments that can effectively treat these conditions. Modus' ambition is to create a paradigm shift in the care of these diseases, where sevuparin could provide therapeutic benefits. Modus Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market ("MODTX"). More information is available at www.modustx.com.

Sevuparin is a clinical stage, innovative proprietary polysaccharide drug with a multimodal mechanism of action, including immunomodulating, anti-adhesive and anti-aggregate effects. Sevuparin is a heparinoid with markedly attenuated anti-coagulation features that allows severalfold higher doses to be given, compared to regular heparinoids, without the associated risk for bleeding side-effects. Two routes of administration of sevuparin are currently being tested - an IV formulation for in-patient administration and a subcutaneous formulation that allows ambulatory and home care administration.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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