STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - 24 November 2026: Modus Therapeutics Holding AB ("Modus Therapeutics") hereby publishes its interim report for the third quarter of 2026. The report is available on the company's website (www.modustx.com) and as an attachment to this release. Below is a summary of the interim report.

Updated assessment of the Phase IIa study in CKD with anemia and of the financing

The third quarter and the period following its close have brought both significant challenges and important progress. On October 14, Modus announced that, as a precautionary measure, it had decided to temporarily pause enrollment in Part 2 of the Phase IIa study in CKD with anemia, following a reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction (SUSAR). The pause was not the result of a regulatory decision. Together with the investigators, the study's data monitoring committee (DMC) and external experts, the company is now conducting a thorough evaluation, which is expected to continue through late 2026 or early 2027. If the evaluation supports a restart of the study and the competent authority approves an amendment to the study protocol, the company estimates that proof-of-concept data could become available around mid-2027 (previously, on a preliminary basis, the first quarter of 2027). Additional costs for the safety evaluation of approximately MSEK 1 have been identified to date. Consistent with the previously communicated assessment, the company is financed into the second quarter of 2027 and will thereafter require additional capital, including to complete the study should it be restarted. In severe malaria, the results of the Phase Ib study SEVUSMART were published in Nature Communications. During the quarter, the company carried out a directed share issue that raised MSEK 7.6 before transaction costs.

"Our immediate priority regarding the CKD program is to complete the safety evaluation with the care and rigor it requires. We will not prejudge its findings or the decisions that may follow."

- John Öhd, CEO, Modus Therapeutics

The third quarter in figures

• Profit/loss after tax amounted to -5,335 (-4,342) TSEK.

• Earnings per share amounted to -0.03 (-0.08) SEK.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -4,623 (-5,590) TSEK.

The first nine months in figures

• Profit/loss after tax amounted to -13,262 (-13,223) TSEK.

• Earnings per share amounted to -0.10 (-0.31) SEK.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -12,602 (-13,072) TSEK.

Significant events during the third quarter

• On September 3, 2026, Modus carried out a directed share issue of 20,000,000 shares at SEK 0.38 per share, which provided the company with MSEK 7.6 before transaction costs. The investors were the external investors Tellus Equity AB and Selandia Alpha Invest A/S as well as certain existing minor shareholders.

• On September 8-9, 2026, Modus participated in the partnering conference Nordic Life Science Days (NLS Days) 2026 in Stockholm.

• On September 29, 2026, Modus announced the outcome of the first of five exercise periods for warrants of series TO 2025/2030, with an exercise rate of approximately 0.88 percent at a subscription price of SEK 0.40 per share. The exercise provided the company with approximately TSEK 134 before issue costs.

Significant events after the end of the period

• On October 14, 2026, Modus announced that, as a precautionary measure, it had decided to temporarily pause enrollment in Part 2 of the Phase IIa study in CKD with anemia, following a reported suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction (SUSAR). At that time, the company's preliminary assessment was that the proof-of-concept readout would be postponed to the first quarter of 2027.

• On October 21, 2026, the manuscript based on the investigator-initiated Phase Ib study SEVUSMART of sevuparin in children with severe malaria was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications.

• In connection with this report, the company provides an updated assessment of the Phase IIa study and of its financing. If the ongoing evaluation supports a restart of the study, proof-of-concept data could become available around mid-2027. The company is financed into the second quarter of 2027 and will thereafter require additional capital.

CEO John Öhd will provide comments on the report in an interview with Jonathan Furelid on November 24 at 13:00 Link to Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uzSHh6mjl6E

For more information on Modus Therapeutics, please contact:

John Öhd, CEO, Modus Therapeutics

Phone: +46 (0) 70 766 80 97

Email: john.ohd@modustx.com

This information is information that Modus Therapeutics Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 08:00 CET.

Certified Adviser

Bergs Securities AB

Hemsida: www.bergssecurities.se

About Modus Therapeutics and sevuparin

Modus is a Swedish biotech company developing its patented polysaccharide, sevuparin, as a treatment option for several major unmet medical needs, including anemia in kidney disease and other chronic inflammatory conditions, severe malaria, sepsis, and other disorders involving severe systemic inflammation. There is a great need for new treatments that can effectively treat these conditions. Modus' ambition is to create a paradigm shift in the care of these diseases, where sevuparin could provide therapeutic benefits. Modus Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth market ("MODTX"). More information is available at www.modustx.com.

Sevuparin is a clinical stage, innovative proprietary polysaccharide drug with a multimodal mechanism of action, including immunomodulating, anti-adhesive and anti-aggregate effects. Sevuparin is a heparinoid with markedly attenuated anti-coagulation features that allows severalfold higher doses to be given, compared to regular heparinoids, without the associated risk for bleeding side-effects. Two routes of administration of sevuparin are currently being tested - an IV formulation for in-patient administration and a subcutaneous formulation that allows ambulatory and home care administration.