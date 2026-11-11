CLS Health Advances Construction on New Webster Surgical Campus, Expanding Access to Care in Clear Lake Area

First phase of new medical campus brings a 27,000-square-foot surgery center and two medical office buildings to Webster, with construction expected to run through 2027

WEBSTER, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Residents of Webster and the greater Clear Lake area will soon have new surgical and specialty care options close to home. CLS Health, a physician-led, multi-specialty healthcare group serving Greater Houston, broke ground on September 3, 2026, on the first phase of a new medical campus near Kobayashi Road and Medical Center Boulevard, across from the organization's existing medical office plaza. The project will bring an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) and two medical office buildings to the community, along with new construction and healthcare jobs in the area.

The development is intended to expand access to surgical procedures and specialty services closer to home while strengthening the area's healthcare infrastructure. The ASC represents a significant investment in the community, with construction costs for the building's shell and interior build-out expected to exceed $25 million. An additional $8 million is planned for medical equipment to support the facility's operations.

The approximately 27,000-square-foot ASC will house four operating rooms, two cath lab rooms, and two procedure rooms, adding surgical capacity to the Webster and Clear Lake corridor across specialties including cardiology, vascular, ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, podiatry, ENT, dermatology, and pain management. For patients in the area, that means more procedures available close to home rather than requiring a drive into central Houston, along with new physician and support-staff positions in the community as the center comes online.

The project will also generate construction activity across the Greater Houston region. More than 40 different trades will contribute to the development, from site work and underground utilities to interior finishes, including painting and flooring. Each trade will bring its own team of skilled workers, alongside additional medical equipment vendors and installation professionals.

"As Chief Infrastructure Officer, it is very rewarding to see a vision move from a plan on paper to something real, something that will serve our physicians, our teams and, most importantly, our patients," said Ammar Baba, Chief Infrastructure Officer of CLS Health. "This surgical center represents our continued investment in the communities we serve, and I am very proud to be building the next chapter of CLS Health."

The two medical office buildings included in this first phase will provide additional space for primary and specialty care in Webster and Clear Lake, supporting the community's continued population growth. Construction on the full first phase is expected to continue through December 2027.

"This is another important milestone in the continued growth of CLS Health," Baba added.

Development will proceed in phases as CLS Health advances its master plan for the property. The organization's immediate priority is completing the ASC's shell construction and interior build-out, with construction on the initial phase expected to continue through December 2027.

Through this investment, CLS Health aims to bring additional healthcare resources to the Webster and Clear Lake communities while supporting regional construction activity and creating infrastructure for future clinical growth.

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About CLS Health

CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With more than 45 locations and 300-plus providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit CLS Health.

Media Contact

Amy Derong

Marketing Manager - Specialty

amy.derong@cls.health

SOURCE: CLS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cls-health-advances-construction-on-new-webster-surgical-campus-expan-1249143