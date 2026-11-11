Epomaker Inc.: Solid Aluminum, Deep Thock and 75% Compact Layout: Meet the Epomaker Galaxy75 Mechanical Keyboard

Combining a premium aluminum alloy build, carefully tuned deep thocky acoustics, and distinctive colorways, the Epomaker Galaxy75 brings refined sound and style to everyday typing and gaming.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / The Epomaker Galaxy75 brings together a solid aluminum construction and a carefully engineered acoustic experience in a compact 75% mechanical keyboard. Designed for users who appreciate satisfying typing sounds, premium materials, and distinctive desktop aesthetics, it combines a deep, rounded thocky sound profile with thoughtful structural refinements. Whether for work, casual gaming, or a carefully curated desk setup, the Galaxy75 makes every keystroke feel and sound more substantial.

A Solid Aluminum Build in a Compact 75% Layout

The Epomaker Galaxy75 features an 81-key 75% layout that preserves essential keys, including dedicated arrow keys, while leaving more room for mouse movement and other desk essentials. Its aluminum alloy case provides a solid, durable foundation, complemented by a finely textured powder-coated finish with subtle star-like sparkle. A fixed 7°typing angle and gently sloped front edge further refine its profile, creating a balanced design that combines structural stability with everyday typing comfort.

Engineered for a Deep, Rounded Thocky Sound

Sound is at the heart of the Epomaker Galaxy75. Developed through multiple rounds of listening and refinement at the Epomaker Sound Lab, its acoustic profile targets a deep, full-bodied thock with a clear attack and controlled resonance. The solid aluminum enclosure, gasket-mounted structure, five-layer acoustic dampening system, and PBT keycaps work together to minimize hollow echoes and harsh high frequencies. Paired with Creamy Jade switches, the result is a warm, rounded, and satisfying typing sound with a substantial feel.

Three Color Options with Custom-Themed Details

The Galaxy75 is available in three color options: black, pink, and purple, each offering a distinctive desktop aesthetic. Its custom-themed keycaps combine durable PBT keycaps with specially printed materials, creating layered colors and textures. Decorative engravings beside the arrow keys and a coordinated bottom label extend the visual theme throughout the keyboard. Together with the subtly sparkling powder-coated aluminum case, these details bring personality to the desktop, while maintaining a refined and cohesive appearance.

Flexible Connectivity and Customization for Work and Play

The Galaxy75 supports USB-C wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity, adapting easily to different setups. Its large 8000mAh battery and hot-swappable PCB add everyday convenience, while the browser-based EPOMAKER HUB allows users to remap keys, create macros, and customize keyboard functions without installing additional software. With versatile connectivity and flexible configuration, it brings added convenience to both work and casual gaming.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Galaxy75 is now available through the official Epomaker website and AliExpress, with a retail price of $109 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are dedicated to creating mechanical keyboards that deliver distinctive sound experiences, thoughtful customization, and exceptional performance for users around the world. Our team is composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/solid-aluminum-deep-thock-and-75-compact-layout-meet-the-epomaker-1249303