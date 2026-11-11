Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) has launched the eighth round of the Saudi government's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP). It has issued a request for qualification (RFQ) for 1.9 GW of solar capacity across two projects. The 1 GW EAM independent power producer (IPP) project will be located approximately 120 km southeast of Tathleeth, in Saudi Arabia's Asir province. The 900 MW TMR IPP project will be located approximately 26 km north of Tumair, 62 km east of Al Majmaah and 170 km north of Riyadh, in Riyadh province. The selected developers must develop and build the facilities on a ...

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