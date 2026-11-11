Denmark-based heat pump manufacturer Advansor has installed two ValueBox air-to-water heat pumps at a large retail building operated by an unnamed Swedish retailer. Each unit has a heating capacity of 600 kW, providing a combined capacity of 1.2 MW to meet the building's heating requirements. Advansor has not disclosed the location of the installation, its commissioning date or project-specific efficiency figures. The heat pumps are installed outdoors next to the building and use CO2 (R744) as a refrigerant. Advansor said the plug-and-play design simplifies transportation, installation and commissioning, ...

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