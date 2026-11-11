Industry Appointment Reflects KNAPP's Continued Leadership in Shaping the Future of Automation, Logistics and Supply Chain Innovation

KNAPP, the reliable technology partner for value chain innovation, is pleased to announce that Josef Mentzer, CEO of KNAPP North America, has been appointed to the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee for 2027. The appointment was recently announced as part of MHI's 2027 leadership appointments.

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Josef Mentzer, CEO of KNAPP North America

The MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee brings together leaders from across the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry to provide strategic insight on key industry trends, challenges and opportunities. Mentzer joins a distinguished group of executives representing manufacturers, automation providers, technology companies and supply chain organizations from across North America.

As automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and software continue to transform supply chain operations, industry collaboration plays an increasingly important role in advancing innovation and addressing the evolving needs of customers. Through his participation on the committee, Mentzer will contribute KNAPP's perspective on the future of warehouse automation and intelligent value chain solutions.

"I'm honored to join the MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee and contribute to the conversations helping shape the future of our industry," said Josef Mentzer. "The supply chain industry is experiencing an unprecedented pace of innovation, and organizations like MHI provide an important forum for collaboration, knowledge sharing and industry advancement. I look forward to working alongside my peers to help drive continued progress across our industry."

Mentzer has led KNAPP North America's continued growth while helping customers navigate increasingly complex supply chain challenges through advanced automation, software, AI and service solutions. His appointment further reinforces KNAPP's commitment to active leadership within the material handling and logistics community.

About KNAPP

KNAPP is one of the worldwide leading technology partners for logistics automation and digital supply chains. The company develops software, robotics and AI solutions for manufacturing, distribution and retail. As a value chain tech partner, KNAPP designs efficient intralogistics solutions for customers in the healthcare, retail, food retail, fashion, wholesale and manufacturing sectors. The KNAPP group has 9,000 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Austria.

About MHI

Founded in 1945, MHI is the leading international trade association representing the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry. The organization provides education, networking and industry leadership opportunities and is the producer of the ProMat and MODEX trade shows.

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Alex Taylor

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KNAPP North America

Tel.: +1 470 962 8657

Email: alex.taylor@knapp.com