EQS-News: Protocase / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Velocity Summit Announces Full Speaker Program: NC Governor Josh Stein, Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley, Senior Defense and Industry Leaders to Appear



11.11.2026 / 16:08 CET/CEST

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The Nov. 17 Summit, Co-Presented by NCMBC and The Protocase Companies, Will Unite Military and Manufacturing Leaders to Tackle Delays in U.S. Defense Production WILMINGTON, NC - November 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Protocase Companies and the North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) today announced the final program for the inaugural Velocity Summit on November 17 in Wilmington. The lineup includes video remarks from Governor Josh Stein, an in-person address by North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley, a keynote by Lieutenant General (Ret.) Christopher O. Mohan, former Commanding General of U.S. Army Materiel Command, military readiness officials and executives from aerospace, advanced manufacturing and open infrastructure. The program moves from operational requirements and readiness to the manufacturers responsible for delivery, concluding with a working roundtable on barriers North Carolina can address. Its focus is examining how North Carolina stakeholders can lead the nation in shortening the time needed to build and sustain ships, aircraft, ground systems and critical components. "America has the engineering talent and manufacturing expertise to meet extraordinary defense needs. The problem is how long it takes to turn a requirement into a delivered capability," said Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman of The Protocase Companies. "North Carolina has the industrial depth and talent to help change that in a big way. Velocity Summit puts military leaders, key suppliers and policymakers at the same table to identify the barriers and start removing them." Final Program - November 17, 2026 9:00 AM | Welcome and Opening Remarks: Martin J. "Jimmy" Hendrix III, Executive Director, NCMBC; Governor Josh Stein (video remarks); Jim Morton, President, Cape Fear Community College; and Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.

Martin J. "Jimmy" Hendrix III, Executive Director, NCMBC; Governor Josh Stein (video remarks); Jim Morton, President, Cape Fear Community College; and Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. 9:15 AM | Why Velocity Matters: Opening keynote by Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman, The Protocase Companies.

Opening keynote by Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman, The Protocase Companies. 9:45 AM | Keynote Remarks: Lieutenant General (Ret.) Christopher O. Mohan, former Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Christopher O. Mohan, former Commanding General, U.S. Army Materiel Command. 10:05 AM | The Military Perspective - What Readiness Requires: Carolyn Farmer, Principal Technical Advisor, U.S. Army Materiel Command; Colonel Christopher McDonald II, Commanding Officer, Fleet Readiness Center East; Colonel Jeremiah O'Connor, Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command (TACOM); Commander Garin Kirkpatrick, Operations Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center; and James Pettway Jr., Small Business Professional, PAE Maritime, Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Carolyn Farmer, Principal Technical Advisor, U.S. Army Materiel Command; Colonel Christopher McDonald II, Commanding Officer, Fleet Readiness Center East; Colonel Jeremiah O'Connor, Chief of Staff, U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armament Command (TACOM); Commander Garin Kirkpatrick, Operations Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center; and James Pettway Jr., Small Business Professional, PAE Maritime, Norfolk Naval Shipyard. 12:30 PM | North Carolina's Role in America's Industrial Readiness: Address by North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley.

Address by North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley. 12:45 PM | Main Event - The Industry Velocity Panel: Building at the Speed the Mission Requires , moderated by Jon Phillips, CEO, PhillComm Global. Featuring Chelsea Lloyd, Director, Supplier Quality Engineering, Archer Aviation; Scott Lampe, President, Hendrick Technical Solutions; Robert Macqueen, Chief Operating Officer, 45Drives; and Bradley Garris, Business Manager, Phillips Corporation-Markforged.

, moderated by Jon Phillips, CEO, PhillComm Global. Featuring Chelsea Lloyd, Director, Supplier Quality Engineering, Archer Aviation; Scott Lampe, President, Hendrick Technical Solutions; Robert Macqueen, Chief Operating Officer, 45Drives; and Bradley Garris, Business Manager, Phillips Corporation-Markforged. 2:00 PM | Velocity Roundtable - From Problems to Action: Working discussion on production bottlenecks, practical interventions for North Carolina and building a sustained Velocity coalition.

Working discussion on production bottlenecks, practical interventions for North Carolina and building a sustained Velocity coalition. 3:30 PM | Closing Remarks and Next Steps Event details: 9:00 AM-3:45 PM EST, Cape Fear Community College, Union Station Conference Center, Room 508, 502 N. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Agenda and registration: Velocity Summit . About The Protocase Companies The Protocase Companies - Protocase, ProtoSpace Mfg and 45Drives - operate across advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and open-source infrastructure. Their engineering, prototyping, fabrication and technology solutions help teams move quickly from design to production. About the North Carolina Military Business Center NCMBC is a statewide business development and technology transition entity embedded in North Carolina's community college system. It expands military and other federal business opportunities for North Carolina companies, supporting job creation and economic development. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

Protocase@PhillComm.Global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Protocase





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