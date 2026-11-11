EQS-News: Protocase
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
The Nov. 17 Summit, Co-Presented by NCMBC and The Protocase Companies, Will Unite Military and Manufacturing Leaders to Tackle Delays in U.S. Defense Production
WILMINGTON, NC - November 11, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - The Protocase Companies and the North Carolina Military Business Center (NCMBC) today announced the final program for the inaugural Velocity Summit on November 17 in Wilmington. The lineup includes video remarks from Governor Josh Stein, an in-person address by North Carolina Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley, a keynote by Lieutenant General (Ret.) Christopher O. Mohan, former Commanding General of U.S. Army Materiel Command, military readiness officials and executives from aerospace, advanced manufacturing and open infrastructure.
The program moves from operational requirements and readiness to the manufacturers responsible for delivery, concluding with a working roundtable on barriers North Carolina can address. Its focus is examining how North Carolina stakeholders can lead the nation in shortening the time needed to build and sustain ships, aircraft, ground systems and critical components.
"America has the engineering talent and manufacturing expertise to meet extraordinary defense needs. The problem is how long it takes to turn a requirement into a delivered capability," said Dr. Doug Milburn, Chairman of The Protocase Companies. "North Carolina has the industrial depth and talent to help change that in a big way. Velocity Summit puts military leaders, key suppliers and policymakers at the same table to identify the barriers and start removing them."
Final Program - November 17, 2026
Event details: 9:00 AM-3:45 PM EST, Cape Fear Community College, Union Station Conference Center, Room 508, 502 N. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Agenda and registration: Velocity Summit.
About The Protocase Companies
The Protocase Companies - Protocase, ProtoSpace Mfg and 45Drives - operate across advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and open-source infrastructure. Their engineering, prototyping, fabrication and technology solutions help teams move quickly from design to production.
About the North Carolina Military Business Center
NCMBC is a statewide business development and technology transition entity embedded in North Carolina's community college system. It expands military and other federal business opportunities for North Carolina companies, supporting job creation and economic development.
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View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Protocase
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Protocase
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2433062
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2433062 11.11.2026 CET/CEST