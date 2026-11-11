Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces enters into new advisory agreement - total sales in Germany for the financial year exceed DKK 500,000

11.11.2026 15:54:26 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 58/2026: Dataproces enters into new advisory agreement - total sales in Germany for the financial year exceed DKK 500,000

Through its collaboration with Lexis & Rother, Dataproces has secured its sixth advisory assignment in Germany. The assignment concerns school development planning and brings the Company's total sales in Germany for the 2026/27 financial year to more than DKK 500,000.

The new assignment comprises a joint school development plan for special schools administered by a German Landkreis and three cities. The plan will support the future development of special education provision across the authorities involved.

The agreement builds on previous sales through Lexis & Rother, including those described in investor news no. 46/2026 of 5 October 2026. The partnership and acquisition of activities were announced in company announcement no. 10/2026 of 9 June 2026.

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard comments:

"Exceeding DKK 500,000 in total sales in Germany for the financial year is an important milestone for us. With the sixth advisory assignment through Lexis & Rother, we can see that the collaboration continues to generate concrete assignments.

This supports our approach to the German market, combining local partners' expertise and relationships with our own capabilities. The assignments generate revenue while also giving us experience and a deeper understanding of municipalities' needs."

The agreement does not change the Company's financial guidance for the 2026/27 financial year.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!