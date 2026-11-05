Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces enters into the first subscription agreement for SchulRadar in Germany

5.11.2026 10:10:34 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 55/2026: Dataproces enters into the first subscription agreement for SchulRadar in Germany

Dataproces has entered into the first subscription agreement for SchulRadar with a German municipality through its collaboration with Ulrike Lexis of Lexis & Rother.

SchulRadar is a further development of the Excel-based student enrolment monitoring model that Dataproces acquired from Lexis & Rother in June 2026. The model's methods and calculations have been incorporated into a SaaS solution that helps municipalities monitor student enrolment trends and plan school capacity. While the Excel service is ordered separately each year, SchulRadar is provided through an ongoing software subscription.

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard comments:

"This is exactly what we aim to achieve through our acquisitions and partnerships: acquire specialist knowledge and proven methods and develop them into knowledge-based software. With SchulRadar, we are transforming a traditional consulting task into a scalable solution that supports municipal planning and generates recurring revenue for Dataproces."

The agreement follows the acquisition of activities from Lexis & Rother, announced in company announcement no. 10/2026, and the previous updates on student enrolment monitoring in investor news no. 50/2026 and 51/2026.

Agreements for student enrolment monitoring

Delivery format Agreements signed in the 2026/27 financial year Agreement type Excel - annual update 4 One-off service ordered separately each year SchulRadar - software 1 Ongoing software subscription Total 5

The agreement does not change the Company's financial guidance for the 2026/27 financial year.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!