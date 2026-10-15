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DA

WKN: A2QFVQ | ISIN: DK0061408580 | Ticker-Symbol: D9D
Frankfurt
15.10.26 | 09:55
0,592 Euro
-0,67 % -0,004
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2026 12:50 Uhr
56 Leser
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Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces Enters into Agreement on Student Enrollment Monitoring in Germany

15.10.2026 12:46:14 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 50/2026: Dataproces Enters into Agreement on Student Enroll-ment Monitoring in Germany

Dataproces has entered into an agreement with a German municipality to update student enrollment figures and enrollment forecasts, with delivery in Excel format. The agreement has an order value of up to EUR 1,500 and is therefore smaller than the previously announced consulting agreements in Germany, each of which has had a higher individual order value.

The service provides the municipality with updated data to monitor student enrollment trends and assess future school capacity requirements. The service is ordered separately each year.

Student enrollment monitoring is part of the business activities acquired by Dataproces from Lexis & Rother as part of the strategic partnership announced in Company Announcement No. 10/2026 of 9 June 2026, "Dataproces Strengthens Its Position in Germany Through Strategic Partnership and Acquisition of Business Activities".

Through the acquisition, Dataproces gained access to established customer relationships, specialized expertise, and operational models for student enrollment monitoring. Customer history shows that the majority of customers return for repeat services and that the customer base includes municipalities that have received the service since 2014. Dataproces therefore expects recurring orders, although the Excel-based delivery does not involve an ongoing subscription commitment.

At the same time, Dataproces has further developed the acquired operational models into the software solution SchulRadar, which is offered on a subscription basis with online access and additional analytical capabilities. The two delivery models support the company's strategy of maintaining established customer relationships while developing scalable software solutions for the German market.

The agreement does not change the company's financial guidance for the 2026/27 financial year.

Contacts

  • John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk
  • Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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