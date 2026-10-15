Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces enters into collaboration with GGR on software and population forecasts in Germany

15.10.2026 10:40:40 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor News No. 49/2026: Dataproces enters into collaboration with GGR on software and population forecasts in Germany

Dataproces has entered into a collaboration with the German consultancy and planning firm Gertz Gutsche Rümenapp (GGR) on the marketing, hosting and operation of the planning tool daviplan. The collaboration also provides an opportunity to combine daviplan with Dataproces' population forecasts and its software solution BevölkerungsBlick for German municipalities and regions.

GGR has offices in Hamburg-Altona and Berlin-Wilmersdorf and lists more than 100 named client references on its website. The firm has clients across all 16 German federal states, including municipalities, districts (Landkreise), regions and public authorities. The collaboration supports Dataproces' ambition to scale its population forecasting business and reach more customers in the German market.

Dataproces will be responsible for hosting, operation, technical setup and related customer support, while GGR will handle the development, maintenance and specialist functional support of daviplan. Both parties will contribute to marketing and refer relevant customer opportunities to each other.

Daviplan supports the planning of schools, childcare facilities, healthcare services and emergency services, among other areas. Combining the tool with Dataproces' population forecasts will help customers assess how demographic developments affect future demand, capacity and the location of services.

Supporting the growth strategy towards 2030

The collaboration supports Dataproces' strategy towards 2030, under which the company aims to expand its position in Germany through organic growth, strategic partnerships and smaller acquisitions. GGR contributes local expertise and market knowledge, while Dataproces gains an opportunity to apply its forecasts and software to a wider range of municipal planning tasks. The ambition is to translate this combination into more customers and increased annual recurring software revenue (ARR).

The agreement builds on the company's other initiatives within demographic planning and municipal statistics. On 9 October 2026, Dataproces announced in Company Announcement No. 18/2026 that an indicative bid for a German software company with solutions in these areas had been accepted. Any acquisition remains subject to conditions, including satisfactory due diligence.

The GGR collaboration also complements the partnership with Lexis & Rother within school and capacity planning, announced on 9 June 2026, and the collaboration with Institut für Public Management (IPM) on KommuneProfil, announced on 25 June 2026. Together, these initiatives support Dataproces' efforts to strengthen its expertise and commercial position in the German municipal market.

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard comments:

"We have a clear focus on scaling our population forecasting business in Germany. The collaboration with GGR allows us to connect our forecasts to practical planning of schools, childcare facilities and other municipal services and bring our solutions to more customers.

GGR contributes specialist expertise, an established planning tool and relationships in the German market. We contribute forecasts, software and operational capabilities. We see this as a strong match and a solid foundation for building annual recurring software revenue (ARR).

The collaboration follows our strategy towards 2030: We aim to expand our position in Germany by combining our data and software capabilities with the expertise and market knowledge of local partners. With GGR, we strengthen our overall offering to municipalities and gain another avenue for scaling our software business."

About GGR

Gertz Gutsche Rümenapp Stadtentwicklung und Mobilität GbR is a German consultancy and planning firm working within population forecasting, school development planning, infrastructure, mobility and municipal finance. The firm advises municipalities and regions on how demographic changes affect demand for services, infrastructure and long-term planning.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!