ISN: Transparency-One Brings Buyers and Suppliers Together to Advance Supply Chain Transparency at Fall Paris Roundtable

Companies and thought leaders gathered to strengthen collaboration, supply-chain mapping, and regulatory readiness

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency-One , ISN 's responsible sourcing platform designed to bring visibility to complex supply chains, hosted its Fall Paris Roundtable, bringing together brands, suppliers, and subject-matter experts to explore supply chain mapping, supplier engagement, the evolving regulatory landscape, and how stronger buyer-supplier relationships can help drive transparency across the value chain.

Building on feedback from the Spring Roundtable, the event was expanded to a full day and included an afternoon portion where suppliers and buyers had the opportunity to participate together in best practice sharing and open discussion. Individuals from 29 organizations across the Cosmetics, Fragrance, Luxury, Apparel, Retail, Food and Beverage, Ingredients, and Packaging industries attended the event. Throughout the day, participants engaged in candid, solution-oriented tabletop discussions regarding regulatory readiness and supply-chain mapping best practices. A highlight of the day was the Buyer and Supplier Panel, in which panelists shared first-hand experiences of their Transparency-One reporting experience and described how supply chain resiliency approaches have matured over time.

"Bringing buyers and suppliers into the same room showcases the progress we can make toward responsible sourcing when we work together," said Brittany Sizemore, Senior Vice President of Transparency-One. "Hearing directly from customers about their use of Transparency-One to share data, build trust, and meet regulatory expectations reinforces the shared journey of traceability. We are grateful to our attendees for the valuable discussions and look forward to continuing the conversations."

The Fall Paris Roundtable reflects Transparency-One's broader commitment to fostering dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration around responsible sourcing and supply chain resilience.

For more information on Transparency-One's supply chain mapping software and services, visit transparency-one.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900+ Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld , a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One , a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower , a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com

