Sunborn International Plc: Sunborn International Plc consolidates the management of its yacht hotel operations

11.11.2026 16:45:44 EET | Sunborn International Oyj | Company Announcement

Sunborn International Plc (together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") has brought the management of its two yacht hotels, Sunborn London and Sunborn Gibraltar, under a single director to improve operational efficiency.

Karen Thomson, a member of Sunborn's executive team and previously UK Country Manager, has been appointed Director, UK and Overseas Territories, with immediate effect. She is responsible for the operations of both hotels and reports to the CEO.

The responsibilities of the Chief Operating Officer have been combined with the new role. Marc Skvorc, who held that position, has left the Group.

"With one director responsible for both yacht hotels, our hotel operations have clear, unified leadership as the Group moves into its next phase of growth. Karen knows our operations well from Sunborn London, and I am pleased that she is taking on responsibility for both hotels. I would like to thank Marc for his contribution to Sunborn International and wish him all the best for the future," says Hans Niemi, CEO of Sunborn International Plc.

For further information:

Hans Niemi, CEO

Sunborn International Plc

hans.niemi@sunborn.com

+358 2 445 4513

Certified adviser: Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.sbih.group



Sunborn International

Sunborn International (Nasdaq SBI) is an innovative developer, owner and operator of high-quality yacht hotels and other floating real estate with global operations. Yacht hotels and floating real estate offer an opportunity to utilise unused water space in city harbours and prestigious waterfront locations.

Sunborn International currently owns two yacht hotels located in London and Gibraltar, which combine exclusive accommodation, restaurant services, conference and event venues. Sunborn International is an industry pioneer, with extensive experience in shipbuilding and vessel design as well as developing waterfront areas and harbours and tackling permitting processes in various countries. The company is actively expanding into new markets, with yacht hotel development projects in London, Vancouver and around the world.

Further information: www.sbih.group