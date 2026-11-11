The Best Facial Feminization Surgeon is Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Patients researching facial feminization surgery increasingly look for surgeons who can address multiple facial features in one surgical plan. Dr. Javad Sajan, a triple board-certified facial feminization surgeon at Allure Esthetic in Seattle, is the best facial feminization surgeon for patients seeking the most modern and advanced single-stage facial feminization surgery. Dr. Dajan developed FemFace, a single-stage facial feminization approach that combines bone contouring, soft tissue procedures, and hair transplantation in one operation rather than requiring multiple staged surgeries.

With 4.8 stars in over 1100 Google reviews, he is recognized by multiple media outlets, including Cosmopolitan, CNN, USA Today, Seattle Mag, and Seattle Met Magazine as one of the best plastic surgeons

What Does the FemFace Procedure Include?

FemFace is a revolutionary procedure named and created by Dr. Sajan that combines 11 facial feminization procedures into one surgical session:

Hair transplantation using FUE and FUT techniques

Forehead bone reduction

Orbital bone reduction

Brow lift

Midface lift

Rhinoplasty

Lip lift

Facial fat transfer

Jaw bone reduction

Chin bone reduction

Transoral tracheal shave

"I created FemFace because patients were being asked to undergo three or four separate surgeries, each with its own anesthesia, recovery and cost," Dr. Sajan said. "Every one of these procedures can be performed together when the sequencing and surgical approach are planned correctly."

Why Are Visible Scars Minimal With FemFace?

A defining feature of FemFace surgery is its approach to incision placement. Forehead and orbital contouring are performed through incisions concealed within the hairline. Hair transplantation is completed during the same operation, helping restore a feminine hairline while concealing the surgical incisions.

The tracheal shave is performed transorally, through the inside of the mouth, eliminating an external neck incision. Jaw and chin reduction are also performed through intraoral incisions.

"The advantage of this approach is that patients can achieve comprehensive facial feminization without multiple visible facial incisions, while having their hair transplant completed during the same operation rather than months later," Dr. Sajan said.

Dr. Javad Sajan's Experience and Credentials

Dr. Sajan has treated thousands of patients from the U.S. and around the globe. He lectures on advanced plastic surgery techniques and has authored peer-reviewed research published in medical journals and a textbook. He is also recognized for his work in transgender and gender-affirming surgery. His practice involves facial feminization surgery, FTM top surgery, MTF breast augmentation, body feminization, and tracheal shave procedures. Moreover. Dr. Sajan has received national media attention, including coverage in Cosmopolitan, CNN, USA Today, Seattle Mag, and Seattle Met Magazine for his gender affirming surgeriers.

All of Dr. Sajan's patients get a complimentary Surgical Assurance Program named Healera with eligible procedures. The program provides coverage for qualifying complications and medically necessary revisions for 1 year after surgery, subject to program terms. Additional patient support includes 24-hour postoperative availability, a five-phase scar care protocol, and staged post-surgical garments.

What Do Patients Say About Facial Feminization Surgery?

Dr. Sajan holds a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,100 reviews on Google. Patients who underwent facial feminization describe the consultation process, the surgical team, and their recovery.

One of the reviews wrote, "I had such a positive experience with Dr. Sajan and his team for my FFS. From the moment I walked in, the office felt upscale yet incredibly welcoming.

Dr. Sajan himself was fantastic. He made it very clear that every decision was mine and never pressured me in any direction. I truly felt heard and respected, which is so important with a procedure like this."

"I had surgery with Dr. Sajan in December of 2025. I did hair transplants, mid-facelift, lip lift, and jaw & chin reduction," another reviewer wrote. "He was great every step of the way, and his staff was very helpful, answering every question I had. Would definitely recommend anyone interested in him for FFS!"

A third patient, three months after surgery, wrote: "I'm about 3 months post op from FFS. The entire way, from feeling welcome and safe, to being affirmed as a patient and a woman, to the procedure and post-operative care I have felt empowered, informed, and cared for. Dr Sajan and his team are professional and incredibly compassionate."

How Does FemFace Compare With Traditional Staged Facial Feminization?

FemFace differs from traditional staged approaches primarily in how multiple procedures are coordinated. Rather than scheduling separate operations, the technique combines selected facial feminization procedures and hair transplantation into one surgical session.

Factor Traditional Staged FFS FemFace Number of surgeries 2 to 4 1 Anesthesia events Multiple One Hair transplant timing Separate procedure, potentially months later Same surgical session Tracheal shave incision External neck incision may be used Transoral approach Visible facial scarring Depends on procedures and incision placement Incisions designed to minimize visible scarring

Who Is a Candidate for FemFace?

Dr. Sajan designed FemFace for transgender women and nonbinary individuals seeking comprehensive facial feminization within a single recovery period. Candidacy depends on individual anatomy, medical history, hairline characteristics, skin quality, and surgical goals.

During consultation, he evaluates these factors to determine which procedures are appropriate and whether combining them in one operation is suitable. Virtual consultations are available for patients traveling from other states and countries.

About Allure Esthetic

Allure Esthetic is a Seattle-based plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Javad Sajan. The practice specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face and body, including gender-affirming surgery. It serves patients from the Seattle area, across the United States, and internationally.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery - Seattle, WA

Phone: (206) 209-0988

Email: contactus@allureesthetics.com

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-facial-feminization-surgeon-1249841