HANGCHA Group: HANGCHA Unveils LINGTRA AI-Fork Robots at Global Dealers Conference, Charts 2030 Vision

HANGCHA Unveils LINGTRA AI-Fork Robots at Global Dealers Conference, Charts 2030 Vision

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2026

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HANGCHA Group, a leading forklift manufacturer and provider of intelligent material handling solutions, welcomed about 500 dealers from more than 100 countries and regions to its 4th Global Dealers Conference in Hangzhou. Celebrating its 70th anniversary under the theme "Move Smarter, Go Further," HANGCHA brought partners together to explore products and plan for the future.

Since the previous conference in 2019, HANGCHA's annual forklift sales have risen from 138,000 to 334,000 units in 2025. Revenue grew from RMB 8.9 billion to RMB 17.7 billion, with overseas markets accounting for 43.4% of 2025 revenue. Since its first forklift in 1974, HANGCHA has produced and sold more than 2.8 million industrial vehicles. Dealers have helped bring its products and services to customers worldwide.

After touring HANGCHA's smart factories, dealers explored the 12,000-square-meter HANGCHA Carnival across four halls. There, HANGCHA unveiled its five-model LINGTRA AI-Fork robots, drawing considerable attention. Powered by HANGCHA's LogiMind industrial embodied AI model, the trucks can interpret their surroundings and tasks, plan movements and adapt to changes on site. During a factory operation, an autonomous forklift loaded 14 pallets onto a truck in about 20 minutes. HANGCHA also unveiled a new electric counterbalance forklift series and two X Series reach trucks.

HANGCHA Group Deputy General Manager Li Yuansong thanked dealers for their trust and contributions. "Great products open the door, but great service wins the game," he said. HANGCHA will work with dealers to strengthen parts supply, local technical service and staff training to better serve customers. Dealers shared experiences and discussed customer needs, product feedback and service. The conference recognized partners for their contributions to market development and customer support.

Looking toward 2030, HANGCHA will develop greener equipment and intelligent logistics solutions, supported by manufacturing investment. HANGCHA plans to raise more than RMB 2 billion to fund a new smart factory for intelligent forklifts and reach trucks. The factory is expected to begin operations in 2030.

HANGCHA Group Chairman Limin Zhao said HANGCHA is becoming a technology-driven company. It will build on its strength in new-energy forklifts, advance autonomous forklifts and intelligent logistics solutions, and continue to invest in its core industrial vehicle business. Together with its global partners, HANGCHA will turn these advances into better products and services for customers worldwide as it pursues its vision of becoming the world's leading logistics equipment company.

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