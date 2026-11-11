Stadtwerke Gaggenau, the municipal utility of southwest German town Gaggenau, and German energy infrastructure company Capac AG are planning a stackable, large-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) based on zinc-bromide technology. Construction of the 7.5 MW/30 MWh system, which will be built on the former site of the utility's liquefied gas plant, is set to begin next year. Capac is acting as general contractor, handling the technical planning, procurement, system integration and construction up to commissioning, which is planned for 2028. Benjamin Henecka, CEO of Capac Energy, told ESS ...

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