Insulin Delivery Devices Market worth $26.37 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Insulin Delivery Devices Market is projected to reach USD 26.37 billion by 2031 from USD 16.92 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 300 market data tables and 60 figures across 350 pages and an in-depth TOC on the 'Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 16.92 billion

USD 16.92 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 26.37 billion

USD 26.37 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 9.3%

Insulin Delivery Devices Market Trends & Insights:

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share of 35-37% of the global insulin delivery devices market in 2025.

Based on type, the insulin pens segment accounted for the largest share of 51-52% of the insulin delivery devices market in 2025.

Based on application, the type 2 diabetes segment accounted for the larger share of 82-84% of the insulin delivery devices market in 2025.

Based on end user, the self/home healthcare segment accounted for the larger share of 78-80% of the insulin delivery devices market in 2025.

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The insulin delivery devices market is growing because of the rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing demand for effective insulin administration, and technological advances in delivery systems. The growing adoption of insulin pens, insulin pumps, and automated insulin delivery systems is improving dosing convenience, treatment adherence, and diabetes management. Additionally, rising healthcare spending, expanding reimbursement coverage, and government initiatives to improve diabetes care are driving market expansion. Innovations in connected devices, smart insulin pens, needle technology, and tubeless insulin pumps are further enhancing patient convenience. Moreover, growing awareness of diabetes management and the need for personalized treatment approaches are creating opportunities for advanced insulin delivery technologies worldwide.

By type of insulin pens, the reusable insulin pens segment held the major share in 2025.

The insulin delivery devices market is segmented based on type into insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin pen needles, insulin syringes, and other insulin delivery devices. The insulin pens segment is further divided into reusable and disposable insulin pens. In 2025, reusable insulin pens held the largest share of the global insulin delivery devices market by type, supported by their cost-effectiveness, convenience, and suitability for long-term diabetes management. These devices let patients replace insulin cartridges while keeping the pen mechanism, reducing the need to buy an entirely new pen after each cartridge is exhausted. Their durable design, accurate dosing, portability, and ease of use support adoption among patients who require regular insulin injections. Additionally, compatibility with different insulin cartridges and disposable pen needles makes reusable pens a practical option for routine diabetes care, particularly for cost-conscious users.

By application, the type 2 diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

Based on application, the insulin delivery devices market is segmented into type 2 diabetes and type 1 diabetes. The type 2 diabetes segment held the largest share of the global insulin delivery devices market in 2025, primarily because type 2 diabetes is far more prevalent worldwide. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), over 90% of people with diabetes have type 2 diabetes, driven by socioeconomic, demographic, environmental, and genetic factors. Although many patients initially manage the condition through lifestyle modifications and non-insulin medications, disease progression can increase the need for insulin therapy. Consequently, demand for insulin pens, syringes, pen needles, and insulin pumps among eligible patients supports segment growth. The growing population requiring long-term diabetes management further drives demand for insulin delivery devices.

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Asia Pacific accounted for the second-largest share of the market.

Asia Pacific held the second-largest share of the global insulin delivery devices market in 2025, supported by its substantial diabetes population and increasing demand for effective diabetes management. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), China recorded approximately 148.0 million adults with diabetes in 2024, while India reported 89.8 million and Japan approximately 9.0 million. The high disease burden across these countries creates considerable demand for insulin pens, pen needles, syringes, and insulin pumps. Additionally, population aging, urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and sedentary lifestyles contribute to the growing burden of type 2 diabetes. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving diabetes awareness, and increasing access to medical devices are also supporting regional adoption.

Key Players

Leading players in the Insulin Delivery Devices companies include Embecta Corp. (US), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Insulet Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and others.

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Insulin Delivery Devices Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The insulin delivery devices market is witnessing strategic investments in research and development, manufacturing capacity, automation, and connected diabetes management technologies. Insulet is expanding its innovation pipeline and manufacturing capabilities to support Omnipod adoption and geographic expansion, including investment in additional manufacturing capacity in Costa Rica and Malaysia. Medtronic also continues to leverage its engineering and innovation center in Hyderabad, India, for product development and engineering activities. These investments reflect an industry focus on improving device functionality, expanding production capacity, and increasing access to advanced insulin delivery technologies.

Revenue Shift Context

The insulin delivery devices market is projected to grow from USD 16.92 billion in 2026 to USD 26.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of approximately 9.3% during 2026-2031. Rising diabetes prevalence, increasing demand for convenient insulin administration, and technological advances in delivery systems support growth. Insulin pens remain a key revenue driver because of their ease of use, portability, and broad adoption, while insulin pumps are gaining traction through automated insulin delivery, integration with continuous glucose monitoring, and tubeless designs. The self/home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as diabetes requires regular, long-term insulin administration that can often be managed outside healthcare facilities. Insulin pens, syringes, and insulin pumps enable patients to administer insulin independently, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits. Furthermore, expansion into emerging markets and the growing preference for self-managed diabetes care are creating opportunities for manufacturers to expand their customer base and strengthen revenue growth.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the insulin delivery devices market are increasing as companies seek to rapidly expand product portfolios, acquire advanced technologies, enter high-growth therapeutic segments, strengthen geographic reach, and gain complementary R&D and regulatory capabilities. The growing importance of AI and digital technologies is further encouraging technology-focused acquisitions and consolidation.

INSULIN DELIVERY DEVICES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition Embecta Corp. (US) Owen Mumford Holdings Limited (UK) Embecta's acquisition of Owen Mumford strengthens its drug-delivery portfolio, adds the Aidaptus auto-injector platform, and combines device innovation with global distribution and large-scale manufacturing to expand therapeutic coverage and operational efficiencies. January 2025 Partnership Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US) University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology (UVA) (US) Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. announced a multi-year collaboration agreement with the University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology (UVA) to advance research and development on fully automated closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

Company Revenue Share Details

The insulin delivery devices market is competitive, with the top five companies collectively accounting for 25-50% of market revenue. Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly offer insulin pens, while Embecta specializes in pen needles and syringes. Medtronic focuses on insulin pumps and automated insulin delivery systems. Regional manufacturers and emerging companies share the remaining market share, intensifying competition across product categories. This fragmented structure creates opportunities for smaller players to expand through affordable products, technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and improved access to underserved markets.

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