Resilient Energy Inc. Closes Acquisition of Mid River Midstream; Adds 12 Texas SWD Wells and $25M in Assets

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Resilient Energy Inc. (OTCID:RENI) (the "Company"), a rapidly growing energy infrastructure and oilfield services provider, today announced it has officially closed a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Mid River Midstream LLC (MRM).

The transaction expands Resilient Energy's portfolio by adding 12 strategic saltwater disposal (SWD) wells across the elite Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas, injecting $25 million in infrastructure assets onto the Company's consolidated balance sheet. Mid River Midstream is highly profitable, generates multimillion-dollar annual revenues, and serves an established roster of Fortune 500 corporate customers.

Management projects that the acquired asset base will generate a minimum of over $3 million in revenue for the full year 2026. Furthermore, Resilient Energy's operational team believes it can scale and increase these base revenues dramatically through immediate logistics integration and capacity optimization.

Strategic Capital Highlights for Investors:

- Massive Asset Injection: Adds $25 million in tier-one infrastructure assets, including 12 fully operational SWD facilities across Texas's most active oil-producing basins.

- Highly Profitable Revenue Stream: The acquisition immediately contributes to RENI's top- and bottom-line growth, with a conservative baseline projection exceeding $3 million for 2026.

- Blue-Chip Client Validation: Mid River Midstream's infrastructure is regularly utilized by Fortune 500 energy producers, bringing premier counterparty credit and sticky relationships to RENI.

- Capturing a $156B Sector Wave: The U.S. midstream produced water market is projected to reach $156 billion in total spend from 2025 through 2030, averaging over $26 billion annually.

- Synergistic Operational Blueprint: The transaction scales RENI's existing footprint. Through its existing revenue-producing subsidiaries, Bullet SWD LLC and Bullet Energy Services LLC, the Company already operates a highly efficient produced water infrastructure, disposal, and transportation network.

"This majority acquisition is a monumental, transformative step that cements Resilient Energy as a serious powerhouse in Texas water midstream infrastructure," said Jon Bianco, Chief Executive Officer of RENI. "By securing Mid River Midstream, we are adding $25 million in high-quality assets and a highly profitable, multimillion-dollar revenue engine that services Fortune 500 giants. This is a perfect, logical fit alongside our active operations at Bullet SWD and Bullet Energy Services. We are stepping directly into a booming $26 billion-a-year market with an aggressive expansion plan. We have a clear path to optimize these 12 new wells, and we believe we can scale this asset base to increase its current revenues dramatically. Our team is ready to execute and drive major, consolidated value straight to our shareholders."

About Resilient Energy Inc.

Resilient Energy Inc. (OTCID: RENI) is a Houston-based publicly traded energy infrastructure and oilfield services company. The Company actively acquires, integrates, and operates high-quality, asset-backed energy service businesses-with a core focus on saltwater disposal (SWD) operations, fluid handling systems, oilfield logistics, and industrial centrifuges. Driven by a disciplined consolidation strategy, RENI focuses on identifying cash-generating infrastructure targets that insulate corporate earnings from oil price volatility while building scalable, long-term enterprise value.

About Mid River Midstream LLC

Mid River Midstream (MRM) is an experienced water management infrastructure company specializing in treating, disposing, and recycling cost-effective wastewater solutions in the South and West Texas regions. The company operates key commercial facilities and saltwater disposal infrastructure across the Permian and Eagle Ford basins, serving premier independent and Fortune 500 oil production companies. For more information, visit www.midrivermidstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events, operational scale, integration success, and financial projections (including 2026 revenue targets), and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various risks, market shifts, and integration uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:

Jon Bianco, CEO

jon@resilientenergyinc.com

Corporate Website: Resilient Energy Inc.

SOURCE: Resilient Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/resilient-energy-inc.-otcid-reni-closes-acquisition-of-mid-river-midstream-adds-1249820