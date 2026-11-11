Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP: Price Benowitz Earns 2027 Best Law Firm Recognition; 18 Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers

Eleven attorneys earn recognition in The Best Lawyers in America, while seven receive Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch honors.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Price Benowitz LLP earned eight regional "Best Law Firm" accolades in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms , alongside individual honors for 18 attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. The Washington, D.C.-based law firm represents clients in personal injury, criminal defense, family law and other legal matters.

Price Benowitz's 2027 Best Law Firms recognition includes eight regional rankings across Washington, D.C., Virginia, and South Carolina. The firm earned Tier 1 rankings in Washington, D.C., for DUI/DWI Defense and Criminal Defense: General Practice; Tier 2 rankings for Criminal Defense: White-Collar in Washington, D.C., and Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) in Richmond, Virginia; and Tier 3 rankings in Columbia, South Carolina, for Criminal Defense: General Practice and Criminal Defense: White-Collar.

Eleven Price Benowitz attorneys were selected for the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America: David Benowitz, Anthony C. Munter, Joel R. Nied, Shawn Sukumar, Debora Fajer-Smith, Dayne Phillips, Andrew Lindsey, Karin Riley Porter, Dennis Somech, Sonja Aoun and Scott Nolan.

Seven additional attorneys earned recognition in the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America: Geoffrey T. Witherspoon II, Abigail Beichler, Hannah E. Amundson, Ashley Wilson, Annette Yospe, Marvin Ochoa and Sukhpreet Singh.

"I'm proud to see so many of our attorneys and teams recognized for their hard work and dedication," said Seth Price , Founding Partner of Price Benowitz. "These honors reflect the talent and commitment of our people at every stage of their careers, as well as our firm's ongoing mission to provide exceptional service to our clients."

Best Lawyers selects individual honorees through a peer-review process that evaluates attorneys within their respective practice areas and geographic regions. The Best Lawyers in America recognizes established attorneys, while Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America focuses on lawyers earlier in their careers.

The Best Law Firms rankings use a separate evaluation process that incorporates peer assessments, client feedback and firm-submitted information. The 2027 edition, released Nov. 5, 2026, recognizes firms across national and regional markets.

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About Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP

Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in Maryland, Virginia, and South Carolina. The firm was founded by David Benowitz and Seth Price, and since then, the two have built up their law firm to include 40 lawyers. The law firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury and medical malpractice, including criminal defense, trusts and estates, and family law.

Contact information

Seth Price

Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP

(202) 444-4444

SOURCE: Price Benowitz Accident Injury Lawyers, LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/price-benowitz-earns-2027-best-law-firm-recognition-18-attorneys-1249836