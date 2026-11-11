HUMAIN Partners with VUZ to Advance a New Generation of Immersive AI Streaming and Learning by Launching HUMAIN Plus

This strategic partnership brings together HUMAIN and VUZ to launch a pioneering immersive video streaming platform and develop immersive AI learning experiences.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced a strategic partnership with VUZ to develop immersive AI learning experiences through HUMAIN+, a world-class immersive streaming and learning platform, the company's new initiative focused on equipping leaders, professionals, faculty, and future innovators with practical AI capabilities.

The partnership brings together HUMAIN's vision for streaming and applied AI education with VUZ's immersive video technology to create a new approach to streaming and learning. Through immersive digital experiences and unique, AI-driven sessions delivered both virtually and in person, participants will engage with AI in more interactive, contextual, and experiential ways.

Together, HUMAIN and VUZ are partnering on the design and delivery of immersive educational experiences that move beyond traditional online learning, enabling participants to experience AI concepts, demonstrations, and real-world applications in environments designed to increase engagement and practical understanding.

The partnership debuted publicly today with the first showcase of HUMAIN+, a flagship immersive learning experience, giving attendees an early look at a new model for AI education that will be available in the next few months.

"AI is changing how the world works, and it should fundamentally change how the world learns," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN. "HUMAIN+ was created to build a new generation of AI talent through practical, immersive streaming and learning experiences. By partnering with VUZ, we are bringing together AI and immersive technology to create learning experiences that are more engaging, more accessible, and more connected to how people will work and innovate in the AI era."

Khaled Zaatarah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VUZ, said: "We believe immersive technology and video streaming have the power to transform many industries, including education, by making learning more interactive and engaging. The partnership with HUMAIN allows us to apply our latest technology to AI streaming and education and develop experiences that help learners build practical knowledge in entirely new ways. With HUMAIN, we are building a world-class platform that brings immersive experiences to people everywhere, at global scale."

HUMAIN is building practical AI learning experiences that support the development of talent, leadership, and workforce capabilities, helping accelerate AI adoption across Saudi Arabia and globally.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

About VUZ

VUZ is a global immersive technology company that removes the barriers of travel, time, and access, bringing millions of people into experiences anywhere in the world. Built on proprietary technology and two USPTO-granted patents in immersive capture, streaming, and playback, VUZ delivers immersive video across education, entertainment, sports, government, and digital infrastructure for partners and users in 23 markets, from its Riyadh HQ to the world. Headquartered in Riyadh, VUZ builds streaming and immersive technology for global markets. Its mission is to contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia's digital economy, develop local talent, and export Saudi-built technology to the world.

HUMAIN Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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