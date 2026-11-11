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AS

WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
11.11.26 | 08:02
22,600 Euro
+0,89 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,80023,40016:02
PR Newswire
11.11.2026 18:00 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5 March 2026 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 10,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 11 November 2026, at a price of 1,894.00p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 75,305,105 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 3,744,000 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel: 0131 220 0733.

END

© 2026 PR Newswire
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