How do you see the market for solar and storage projects in the United States this year? How is demand spread across the different regions and grid providers? This is probably one of the first times in the past few decades where there's been a sustained projected demand increase for electricity. If you look at all the projections out to the next five to 10 years, you see massive, multi-gigawatt growth rates across various markets in the US. The top three markets that that we see growth in are ERCOT [Texas], PJM [Eastern US], and MISO [Central]. They're driven by large loads, so manufacturing, ...

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