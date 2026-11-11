Argentic Europe Limited: Argentic to Launch Its European Real Estate Lending Platform, "Argentic Europe", in 2027

Argentic to Launch Its European Real Estate Lending Platform, "Argentic Europe", in 2027

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentic Investment Management LLC ("Argentic" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its successful US real estate lending platform to Europe in 2027, with the goal of supporting middle-market investors across the UK and Continental Europe.

The Company has selected Klaus Betz-Vais to lead the build-out of the European platform. Klaus brings extensive experience in commercial real estate lending, credit and capital markets to the platform. He will join the business following completion of his existing professional commitments.

The European expansion will be backed by Elliott Investment Management, Argentic's partner for over fourteen years.

Doug Tiesi, Chairman of Argentic Europe, said: "Under Klaus's leadership, we see real opportunity to provide compelling pan-European debt products to middle-market borrowers who are searching for a reliable, fast and flexible lending partner."

Further details on the launch, including the team and product offering, will be announced in due course.

About Argentic

Argentic Investment Management LLC ("Argentic") is a fully integrated, multi-strategy commercial real estate credit manager focused on delivering financing solutions, including senior and subordinated loans, secured by real estate assets. Argentic currently manages various entities that are primarily engaged in the business of originating loans, contributing loans to commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") securitizations, and acquiring risk retention CMBS in securitizations where the entity contributing the loans qualifies as the risk retention sponsor.

About Elliott Investment Management

Founded in 1977, Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") is one of the oldest investment managers of its kind under continuous management. As of June 30, 2026, Elliott manages approximately $80.3 billion in assets. The firm employs a staff of more than 676 people, including nearly half dedicated to portfolio management and analysis, trading and research, in its Florida headquarters and its affiliated offices elsewhere.

Media Contacts:

Alessandra Crocitto

T: +1 (646) 560 1782

acrocitto@argentic.com

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