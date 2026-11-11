Leier Inc: Lei?r Introduces Passport, a New Fragrance Collection Debuting With Alba Eau De Parfum

An evocative coffee gourmand inspired by Northern Italy, ALBA marks the debut of a collection designed to take fragrance lovers beyond the bottle and into the world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / LEI?R, the independent fragrance house known for its artful approach to scent and layering, introduces PASSPORT, a new collection inspired by the places, cultures, and experiences that shape how we see the world. Debuting with ALBA, a coffee gourmand eau de parfum inspired by the Italian town of the same name, the collection invites fragrance lovers to discover the world through scent and experience it firsthand. To celebrate the launch, LEI?R is giving one winner and a guest the opportunity to travel to Alba, Italy, through a sweepstakes launching alongside the fragrance.

Located in Italy's Piedmont region, Alba is the hometown of the world's most famous hazelnut-chocolate spread, a pairing that finds a new expression in ALBA Eau de Parfum. Composed by perfumer Alexandra Monet, the fragrance captures the tastes of the town and its cafés. Hazelnut, cacao nibs and coffee meet creamy milk, praline and vanilla absolute, while almond, clove, spiced rum and firewood add warmth and depth. It smells like the small rituals that make a place stay with you long after you leave.

Two perfumery technologies give the gourmand notes their texture. Coffee Santos SFE, a supercritical CO2 extraction of Coffea arabica beans, preserves the coffee's rich aromatic character, while dsm-firmenich's Smell-The-Taste technology, drawn from the company's flavor expertise, renders the richness of hazelnut and the creamy feel of milk.

"Travel has fundamentally shaped the way I see the world. It has challenged my assumptions, deepened my appreciation for other cultures, and reminded me how much we have in common," said Bria Bryant, founder of LEI?R. "I created Passport to translate those experiences into fragrance, but I also wanted to go a step further. It's one thing to experience a place through scent. It's another to experience it for yourself."

PASSPORT is rooted in the belief that experiencing the world firsthand can broaden perspectives and deepen empathy. Research in social psychology supports that philosophy, with a landmark meta-analysis of more than 500 studies finding that contact between different groups generally reduces prejudice. Subsequent research identifies empathy and perspective-taking as important factors in that relationship. Through PASSPORT, LEI?R explores fragrance as both a reflection of place and an invitation to experience the world beyond what is familiar.

Extending the collection beyond fragrance, each PASSPORT launch will offer consumers an opportunity to experience the destination that inspired it.

For ALBA, that means a trip for two to Alba, Italy. The sweepstakes runs November 11 through November 30, 2026, and is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and Washington, D.C., who are 21 or older. To enter on Instagram, follow @briabryant and @leierfragrances and comment on the official sweepstakes post, tagging two friends. Entrants can also enter without Instagram at leierfragrances.com. No purchase is necessary. Full prize details and Official Rules are available at leierfragrances.com/pages/alba-sweepstakes. The winner will be announced in December following verification.

The coffee connection extends beyond the fragrance. LEI?R will donate 10% of ALBA sales from leierfragrances.com to Project Waterfall, a nonprofit working to bring clean water, sanitation and education to coffee-growing communities around the world. Its work includes initiatives in Ethiopia, the birthplace of Arabica coffee, where improved access to safe water can reduce the burden on women and girls and create greater opportunities for education and economic independence.

True to the house name, ALBA can be worn alone or layered with LEI?R's other fragrances and formats, allowing the wearer to create something entirely personal.

ALBA Eau de Parfum | $165, 50 mL

Available November 11, 2026, at 11:11 a.m. ET at leierfragrances.com and select retailers.

ABOUT LEI?R

LEI?R (pronounced "layer") is an award-winning, Black woman-founded fragrance house built on the belief that fragrance is art, the body is the canvas, and the wearer is the artist. Founded in 2024 by Bria Bryant, a Spelman College graduate with Master Cosmetologist and Advanced Perfumery credentials, LEI?R reimagines the art of wearing fragrance through a multi-format collection at the intersection of fine fragrance and beauty innovation. Spanning eau de parfums and innovative fragrance formats for hair and body, the house invites wearers to become artists of their own olfactive expression, creating personal scent experiences through the art of layering. Collaborating with accomplished perfumers, LEI?R brings together craftsmanship, creativity, and storytelling to create fragrances designed to be worn individually or layered without limits. Rooted in the belief that beauty can be a force for good, LEI?R dedicates 10% of all sales from leierfragrances.com to humanitarian causes. For more information, visit leierfragrances.com and follow @leierfragrances on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT dsm-firmenich

A leader in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich pioneers the reinvention of fragrance, flavors, and vital nutrients for a global audience. With a presence in nearly 60 countries and a team of 30,000 employees, dsm-firmenich is committed to sustainability, innovation, and creativity, bringing progress to life every day.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dominique Jean-Pierre

Vault 28 Agency

info@vault28agency.com

SWEEPSTAKES LEGAL DISCLOSURE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. Sweepstakes begins November 11, 2026, and ends November 30, 2026. For eligibility, prize details, odds, free alternative method of entry, and complete Official Rules, visit leierfragrances.com/pages/alba-sweepstakes. Sponsored by LEI?R. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram.

SOURCE: Leier Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lei%c9%99r-introduces-passport-a-new-fragrance-collection-debuting-wit-1249835