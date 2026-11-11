TripGift Unlocks Millions of Travel and Live Event Experiences for Corporate Rewards and Incentives in 117 Currencies

Flexible travel and experience gifting from Gift to 10 to single-invoice B2B solutions across 117 currencies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / TripGift, the Travel Value Platform, for corporate rewards, gifting and incentives today launched its offering for domestic and international small and medium-sized enterprises and larger organizations seeking to deliver corporate gifts, incentives, rewards and prizes to customers, employees and business partners.

TripGift combines digital multi-currency Travel Gift Cards, purpose-bound Promotional Travel Vouchers and enterprise redemption, with purchasing and integration options for businesses of different sizes.

For small teams and businesses, the eCommerce "Gift to 10" feature enables the purchase of up to 10 gift cards in one order, in the same currency and denomination, seamlessly with Apple Pay and Google Pay available at checkout in 117 currencies.

It provides a direct route to customer appreciation, employee recognition and corporate gifting.

For B2B buyers, TripGift offers one invoice for multi-currency reward orders and access to millions of redemption options. Enterprise solutions include secure bulk issuance, travel value JSON-based RESTful APIs, co-branded marketplaces and embedded booking journeys, according to the agreed program scope.

The platform offering supports 117 transactional currencies and more than 2.9 million travel and lifestyle booking options across over 180 countries, with security-minded 2FA account login and split payments with digital wallets.

"We want travel gifting to be practical for a small team and scalable for an international enterprise," said Cary George, Founder and CEO of TripGift.

"From Gift to 10 to single or multi-currency B2B programs on one invoice, with no FX or processing fees, TripGift helps businesses turn budgets into travel, live events and experiences for customers, employees and partners worldwide."

Business applications include:

Corporate gifting: thank customers, recognize employees and celebrate business partner relationships.

Incentives: motivate sales or project teams and customers, channel partners and eligible customer actions through defined programs.

Rewards: recognize achievement, service milestones, loyalty and contributions to the business.

Prizes: fulfill travel prizes for customer promotions, sweepstakes, competitions and partner campaigns.

TripGift's dynamic packaging capabilities bring together 65,000 live events and access to more than 2.8 million accommodation options, with the further option to include flights. Event + Hotel and Event + Hotel + Flight packages enable recipients to combine an event with a stay and, where available, air travel bookable in under 20 minutes. Search results and pricing depend on dates, destination, availability and the selected product or program.

Promotional vouchers can support agreed destination, category or campaign rules. Product-specific currency, validity and redemption terms apply.

Businesses, enterprises and distribution partners can discuss bulk orders, API and program requirements at: https://tripgift.com/b2b-solutions

About TripGift

TripGift is a global closed-loop Travel Value Platform for issuing and distributing corporate gifting, incentives, rewards, prizes and promotions. Its eight hero brands include TripGift, AirlineGift, HotelsGift, FlystayGift, RentacarGift, BucketlistGift, eLearnGift and ToursGift. The 117-currency travel value capabilities are redeemed exclusively within the TripGift ecosystem, operating as a PCI DSS-compliant global merchant of record. The platform's commitment to service excellence is backed by an NPS +65 score across tens of thousands of verified international transactions.

Contact Information

Cary George

CEO

pr@tripgift.com

SOURCE: TripGift

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/tripgift-unlocks-millions-of-travel-and-live-event-experiences-for-corporate-rewards-and-inc-1249893