New KnowledgeScan platform combines Sable Bio's Target Intelligence technology with Instem's scientific expertise to deliver faster, more comprehensive target evaluation

Instem, a leading provider of software solutions and scientific services for drug discovery and development, today announced a strategic partnership with Sable Bio to transform how biopharmaceutical organizations evaluate target safety and risk.

The partnership enhances KnowledgeScan, Instem's established target risk assessment solution, by integrating Sable Bio's advanced Target Intelligence platform. Immediately available and delivered as a cloud-based SaaS offering, KnowledgeScan enables scientists to perform research rapidly and generate target intelligence reports themselves while providing the option to leverage Instem's scientific experts for deeper analysis, interpretation, and strategic guidance.

Through a combination of AI-driven literature intelligence and expert scientific review, KnowledgeScan helps organizations identify potential safety liabilities earlier, evaluate a broader body of scientific information, and make more informed development decisions with greater speed and confidence.

"By integrating Sable Bio's innovative Target Intelligence technology into KnowledgeScan, we're creating a powerful new approach to target evaluation. Our clients benefit from immediate access to high-value scientific insights while retaining the expert interpretation and contextual understanding that remain essential for effective decision-making in drug development," said Vik Krishnan, CEO at Instem.

"Together, Sable Bio and Instem are combining advanced intelligence capabilities with deep domain expertise to help researchers evaluate potential risks faster, reduce manual effort, and focus resources on the most promising development opportunities," said Josh Almond-Thynne, CEO at Sable Bio.

Key Benefits

Immediate access to comprehensive target intelligence

Increased scientific productivity through automation and broader evidence discovery

Expert interpretation from experienced safety scientists

Faster target evaluation and improved confidence in development strategy

To learn more about KnowledgeScan, contact Instem at info@instem.com or connect with your Instem account manager.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of SaaS platforms across Study Management, Regulatory, Lab Execution, Data Insights and Clinical Trial Analytics. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1969, Instem has deep roots internationally across North America, EMEA and APAC. Instem maintains a commercial and technical presence throughout these regions and pride itself on localized support for our diverse client base. Learn more about Instem here: www.instem.com.

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About Sable Bio

Sable Bio provides advanced Target Intelligence solutions that help drug discovery and safety teams rapidly access, evaluate, and act upon complex safety data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261111988520/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

John Gard, Senior Marketing Manager: john.gard@instem.com