After a Dramatic 2026 PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) Season 2 Victory, Wolves Esports Carries North America's Championship Hopes into December's 2026 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship in Istanbul

North America has made PUBG MOBILE Esports history, with Wolves Esports becoming the first team representing North America to win the international 2026 PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) Season 2 in a thrilling final-match victory in Lahore, Pakistan. The landmark achievement breaks new ground for North America's competitive PUBG MOBILE scene and sets the stage for an even bigger showdown when the Wolves take on the world's best at the 2026 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

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Wolves Esports becomes the first team representing North America to win PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) Season 2

Since the PUBG MOBILE Global Open debuted in 2024, international championship titles have belonged to teams representing Japan, Türkiye, and Pakistan. Now, Wolves Esports has added North America to that exclusive list, delivering a breakthrough victory for a region determined to establish itself among the world's elite mobile esports competitors.

Wolves Esports' victory highlights PUBG MOBILE's inclusive competitive ecosystem, where amateur and professional teams alike can advance from in-game qualifiers to national, regional, and international tournaments. With PMGO S2 added this year, PUBG MOBILE continues to expand opportunities for aspiring competitors to challenge the world's best and pursue their own championship dreams.

This year's PMGO Season 1 set a Guinness World Records title as the largest ever mobile team-based esports tournament with 1.2 million registered users from 200+ countries.Wolves Esports' historic victory comes as PUBG MOBILE Esports reaches new heights, with the 2026 PMGO Season 2 Grand Finals drawing a record 1,143,187 peak concurrent viewers and generating 8.7 million hours watched.

Next up is the $3 million 2026 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship with Grand Finals taking place December 11-13 in Türkiye. Wolves Esports enters the competition with momentum and a chance to make history once again, this time by bringing the ultimate world title home to North America.

North America has its first PMGO champion and it's now time to get behind Wolves Esports as they battle for the world title!Fans can follow Wolves Esports' championship journey and tune in to the 2026 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship through the official PUBG MOBILE Esports North America channels on YouTube and Instagram.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

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