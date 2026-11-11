American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Honors Veterans Across America

Champion Safe and American Rebel Light Beer join in thanking veterans and their families this Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, TN AND PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), America's Patriotic Brand, today expressed its gratitude to America's military veterans on behalf of Champion Safe and American Rebel Light Beer.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc., Champion Safe and American Rebel Light Beer honor all who served.

"America's veterans have earned our respect through their service and sacrifice," said Andy Ross, Founder, CEO and Chairman of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. "We are proud to fly the American flag, stand for our national anthem and honor those who have served the country we love. On behalf of the entire American Rebel family, thank you to our veterans and the families who have stood beside them. God bless our veterans, and God bless the United States of America."

Veterans represent every branch of the armed forces, every generation and communities throughout the nation. American Rebel recognizes their dedication, along with the sacrifices of the families who have supported them through military service.

The Company encourages Americans to take a moment this Veterans Day to thank a veteran, listen to their story and express appreciation for their service.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: AREB), America's Patriotic Brand, is a Nevada corporation with a portfolio that includes American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe Company's home, gun and commercial safes and vault doors, patriotic branded merchandise, and related marketing initiatives. Through American Rebel Beverages, Champion Safe and its other brand activities, the Company seeks to strengthen consumer relationships across its businesses. The Company has temporarily relocated its corporate headquarters to Provo, Utah, and continues to actively evaluate suitable corporate locations in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

Company information: www.americanrebel.com

For more information, visit americanrebel.com, championsafe.com and americanrebelbeer.com.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a premium domestic light lager crafted for patriots who love their country and want crisp, clean, full-flavor refreshment with a lighter feel. American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream - anchored by its signature brand statement:

"America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer."

Through distribution, retail and venue relationships, the brand connects with consumers who enjoy music, motorsports, community and the American spirit. American Rebel Light Beer celebrates life, liberty and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A BETTER FOR YOU PREMIUM LIGHT LAGER BUILT TO WIN

American Rebel Light Beer is crafted for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that celebrates freedom and the American spirit. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Calories: 110 per 12 oz

Carbs: 4g per 12 oz

ABV: 4.2%

Recipe: 100% all malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts

Process: Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and "brilliant" clarity

Brewed by: City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in 18 states - including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - and continues to expand nationwide as America's Patriotic, "better for you" light beer.

Founded in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonk establishments up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand pursues a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with leading wholesalers to rapidly expand retail and on-premise availability and build nationwide momentum.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com

Retail and Distribution Inquiries

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Co. has been manufacturing high-quality safes and vault doors for over 25 years, delivering serious security and fire protection for homeowners and businesses.

Champion Safes feature:

100% American-made, high-strength steel

Full-length double steel door construction

Industry-leading fire and theft protection

Lifetime Warranty

Learn more at championsafe.com

Media Contact

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements other than statements of historical fact and may relate to, among other things, American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company") future plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions; the development, operation, growth and performance of its businesses and brands, including American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe and other Company products and brand activities; the Company's ability to strengthen consumer relationships, increase awareness of its brands, develop and expand its products, distribution and market presence, and execute its business and marketing strategies; future operating and financial performance, results of operations, revenues, expenses, cash flows, liquidity and capital resources; the Company's ability to obtain additional financing or other sources of capital when needed and on acceptable terms; its ability to continue as a going concern; the effects of existing and future indebtedness, financing arrangements, securities issuances, conversions and other capital-raising transactions; potential dilution to holders of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to satisfy its obligations as they become due; its ability to maintain relationships with customers, distributors, retailers, suppliers, manufacturers and other business partners; competitive conditions; general economic, market and industry conditions; and other future events and circumstances.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "target," "potential," "future," "outlook," "objective," "strategy," "opportunity" and similar words or expressions, although the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and circumstances and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance, achievements or developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenue and cash flow to support its operations; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its ability to obtain financing when required and the availability, cost and terms of such financing; the Company's outstanding indebtedness and other contractual obligations; the potential issuance of additional equity or equity-linked securities and resulting dilution; fluctuations in the market price and trading volume of the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to maintain applicable market quotation or trading eligibility and satisfy applicable regulatory and reporting requirements; changes in laws, regulations or governmental policies applicable to the Company or its products; the Company's ability to timely prepare and file required reports and maintain effective financial reporting and disclosure controls; risks associated with internal controls over financial reporting; dependence on key management, employees, vendors, suppliers, distributors and other business partners; competition; changes in consumer preferences or demand; supply-chain interruptions, manufacturing constraints, increased costs or shortages of materials and products; risks associated with the manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of alcoholic beverages, safes, security products and other Company products; laws and regulations applicable to alcoholic beverages and other regulated products; product liability, warranty, recall and reputational risks; intellectual property and brand-protection risks; cybersecurity and information-technology risks; litigation, claims, investigations or regulatory proceedings; acquisitions, dispositions, strategic transactions or other corporate initiatives that may not achieve their anticipated benefits; adverse changes in general economic conditions, inflation, interest rates or capital markets; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The risks described above are not intended to constitute a complete list of the risks facing the Company. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, as applicable, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings and reports. Readers should review those filings carefully.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Nothing contained in this press release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-holdings-inc.-otcid-areb-honors-veterans-across-america-1249984