Champion Safe shipped nearly $150,000 in wholesale orders last week. About $2.4 million in dealer orders remains open, with further shipments scheduled before Black Friday. The company had previously reported a $3.9 million dealer and retail backlog

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), America's Patriotic Brand, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Champion Safe Company, shipped nearly $150,000 in wholesale orders to dealers and retailers last week as it continues to execute against its previously reported record dealer backlog. Champion's active open dealer order book now stands at approximately $2.4 million, compared with a previously reported peak as high as $3.9 million.

The shipments departed Provo and Nogales, for retail partners and independent dealers in Arizona, Montana, and Minnesota and included models from the Challenger, Triumph, Trophy, Estate, Untouchable, and Superior Master series. Additional multi-state shipments are scheduled to depart this week as dealers replenish showroom floors ahead of Black Friday on November 27, 2026.

"For our dealer network, retail locations and their customers looking for Champion Safes, this update is about fulfilling orders and getting finished products into the market," said Tom Mihalek, CEO of Champion Safe Company. "We are shipping against our previously reported record backlog while continuing to receive new dealer orders. Our focus is on reliable delivery, product quality, and making better use of our manufacturing capacity as we support dealers through the holiday season."

Continued Order Fulfillment and North American Manufacturing Optimization

Management attributes the reduction in the open order balance to fulfilled dealer shipments against the reported backlog. Champion continues to receive dealer restocking orders while steadily working through its remaining $2.4 million order book.

Production and shipments have continued throughout ongoing lean manufacturing updates and factory layout adjustments in Provo, Utah. Strategic planning is also actively underway across Champion's two North American production and manufacturing facilities, with a focus on production flow, efficient capacity allocation, supplier coordination, and streamlined logistics.

These efforts build on the Company's July 2026 strategic growth capital deployment and previously announced manufacturing initiatives. Management's objectives are to improve delivery consistency, shorten production cycles, and strengthen cost efficiency while continuing to fulfill open orders.

Safe Options for Home and Business Security

The recent shipment mix illustrates the range of storage needs served by Champion's American-steel product portfolio:

Challenger GC-20, GC-30, and GC-45: Practical security for firearms, household valuables, and business records, with configurations suited to different spaces and storage requirements.

Practical security for firearms, household valuables, and business records, with configurations suited to different spaces and storage requirements. Triumph TR-25, TR-40, and TR-50, and Trophy TY-40: Safes combining reinforced steel construction with organized storage for firearms and valuable contents in homes and businesses.

Safes combining reinforced steel construction with organized storage for firearms and valuable contents in homes and businesses. Estate Home and Office Safes: Shelf-equipped configurations for jewelry, important documents, family keepsakes, and other personal or business valuables.

Shelf-equipped configurations for jewelry, important documents, family keepsakes, and other personal or business valuables. Superior Master SM-25, SM-40, and SM-75: Substantial firearm and valuables storage in a range of sizes for different customer needs.

Substantial firearm and valuables storage in a range of sizes for different customer needs. Untouchable UT-55 and UT-65: Champion's handcrafted flagship safes, emphasizing heavy steel construction and substantial door and locking systems.

Champion's current published dimensions illustrate that breadth: Estate configurations begin at 36 inches tall; the listed Challenger models stand 60 or 72 inches tall; and the Triumph TR-25, TR-40, and TR-50 span 60-, 66-, and 72-inch heights. The Untouchable UT-55 and UT-65 stand 73 inches tall, with widths of 46 and 52.5 inches, respectively. Dimensions vary by model and configuration.

The shipment mix also included Granite, Gunsmoke, Ivory, Cherry, Bronze, Black, and Platinum exterior finishes, complemented by Gray and Tan interiors. Standard firearm-storage layouts and shelf configurations, together with electronic and traditional dial locks, provide choices for how customers organize and access their belongings.

Champion Safe's recent shipments included models ranging from the compact Estate home and office series to the 73-inch-tall Untouchable flagship. Shown from left are the Estate EC-10 in Bronze, Challenger GC-30 in Granite, Trophy TY-40 in Ivory, Triumph TR-50 in Cherry and Untouchable UT-65 in Gunsmoke. At right, an open Triumph TR-40 shows its shelving and door organizer. Product images courtesy of Champion Safe Company

Holiday Shopping and Practical Household Preparedness

The shipment activity comes ahead of a major seasonal shopping period. According to the National Retail Federation's November 19, 2026 survey, an estimated 182.7 million consumers plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend, including 126 million on Black Friday.

Champion views the holiday season as an opportunity to connect product choice with lasting household utility. For consumers concerned about personal security, severe weather, or broader uncertainty, organizing important records and securing valuables are practical preparedness steps. FEMA's guidance on safeguarding critical documents and valuables underscores the importance of protecting insurance records, identification, and irreplaceable personal possessions.

"When the headlines leave people feeling unsettled, they want practical steps they can take at home," Mihalek added. "For one family, that may mean organizing important papers and protecting heirlooms. For another, it means secure firearm storage or room for a growing collection. We want our dealers ready with Champion and American Rebel branded products that fit those different needs, with American-made steel, a range of sizes and finishes, and interiors."

Customers can explore the product lineup and locate a dealer at www.championsafe.com.

About Champion Safe Company

Champion Safe Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings, Inc., manufactures home and gun safes and vault doors using American-made steel. Its product portfolio serves homeowners, firearm owners, and businesses through a nationwide dealer network. Champion's operations include its Provo, Utah facility and a broader North American manufacturing footprint.

Champion Safe Co. has been manufacturing high-quality safes and vault doors for over 25 years, delivering serious security and fire protection for homeowners and businesses.

Champion Safes feature:

100% American-made, high-strength steel

Full-length double steel door construction

Industry-leading fire and theft protection

Lifetime Warranty

For more information, visit www.championsafe.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) operates branded safes and personal security products through Champion Safe Company, alongside its beverage and patriotic lifestyle businesses, including American Rebel Light Beer - America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer. American Rebel is known as America's Patriotic Brand, American Rebel offers products associated with self-reliance, freedom, and the American spirit.

For more information, visit www.americanrebel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Champion Safe Company ("Champion"). These include management's expectations for shipments scheduled before Black Friday, fulfillment of open dealer orders, holiday demand and dealer reorders. They also include management's plans for the Provo and Nogales facilities and its expectations that capital deployment, factory layout changes and lean manufacturing initiatives will shorten production cycles, improve delivery reliability or reduce costs. These statements reflect management's assumptions as of November 23, 2026. Actual results may differ materially.

The approximately $2.4 million in open dealer orders represents backlog at a point in time. Dealers may change quantities or product mix, defer delivery or cancel orders. New orders, shipments and adjustments can each change the balance. The difference between the previously reported $3.9 million peak and the current balance, by itself, does not measure shipments, revenue or cash collections. The nearly $150,000 in wholesale orders shipped last week describes one week's activity. Investors should not extrapolate a quarterly shipment rate from that week. The Company recognizes revenue when control transfers under the applicable sales terms. The timing of cash collection depends on payment terms and dealer creditworthiness.

Champion's ability to build and deliver safes on schedule depends on available working capital, skilled labor, steel, locks and other components, carrier capacity and dealer readiness to receive goods. Customs delays, tariffs, exchange-rate movements and freight costs could delay cross-border shipments or reduce margins. Changes to factory layouts or the allocation of work between facilities may temporarily disrupt production, increase rework or cost more than anticipated. General holiday shopping forecasts do not predict sales of Champion products. Consumer spending, promotional pricing, dealer inventory and the pace of sales to end customers may affect reorders and the margins Champion earns.

The Company has incurred recurring losses, has a working capital deficit and depends on external financing. Its September 30, 2026 Form 10-Q identifies substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Debt service, restrictions on access to cash and the availability and terms of additional financing may limit funds available for materials, payroll and freight, even when dealer orders are in hand. Additional borrowing may increase financing costs, and equity issuances or conversions of debt may dilute existing stockholders.

Investors should read these statements together with the risk factors, liquidity discussion and financial statement notes in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. info@americanrebel.com

Champion Safe Co. customerservice@championsafe.com 801-377-7199

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-areb-highlights-continued-champion-safe-order-shipments-1255487