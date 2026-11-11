Simpson Associates recognised as the winner of 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Community Response

YORK, United Kingdom, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Simpson Associates today announced it has won the Community Response 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Winning this award is an incredible honour and achievement for the entire team at Simpson Associates. To win for the second time in two years (previous win in 2024) is truly exceptional, and demonstrates the positive and impactful work we deliver. I am delighted that we have been recognised as the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Community Response in the Social Impact category once again, highlighting our commitment to unlocking the power of data for good.

Our work with North Yorkshire Council and the Tackling Organised Exploitation Programme (TOEX) showcases data for good at a national scale, using data & AI to protect the UK's most vulnerable people."

I couldn't be prouder of the entire Simpson Associates team for the passion, dedication and hard work they bring to Simpson Associates, this award is a true testament and dedication to the innovation and knowledge they deliver every day." Giles Horwood, Chief Executive Officer at Simpson Associates.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners delivering exceptional customer outcomes through Microsoft Cloud, AI, services, and devices. This year's winners and finalists were selected from more than 4,500 nominations submitted worldwide across a diverse range of categories and geographies. Simpson Associates was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services for Community Response in the Social Impact category.

The Microsoft Community Response Partner of the Year Award celebrates partners using Microsoft technology to tackle pressing social challenges and create meaningful, lasting social impact. It recognises innovative solutions that empower communities, improve outcomes and demonstrate the power of technology and data for good.

Social workers at North Yorkshire Council now can access previously unsearchable data in case notes. Safety plan retrieval has dropped from 180 seconds to 15, thanks to our AI-powered insight engine for children's social care systems, giving them more time to support children and families.

Our work with the Tackling Organised Exploitation Programme (TOEX) gives thousands of frontline professional's faster access to accurate insight through a national Capabilities Environment. Teams can now spend more time protecting communities and vulnerable people, returning 47,000 officer hours to the front line.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year's honourees are harnessing the power of Microsoft Cloud and AI to deliver transformative solutions, accelerate customer success, and expand what's possible. Their ingenuity and impact inspire us, demonstrating what can be achieved when bold vision and technology come together to empower organizations around the world."

The 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 17-20.

Additional details on the 2026 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards press release guidelines 2026 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2026POTYA_Announcement.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2026POTYAWinnersFinalists

About Simpson Associates

Simpson Associates is a UK-based data transformation consultancy with proven expertise across Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft AI and Fabric. The company takes pride in tackling complex challenges, working collaboratively and with a people-first approach with clients across the public and private sectors to empower them to unlock the full value of their data for positive impact.

Their data and AI solutions enable organisations from all sectors understand and resolve some of the most complex and common challenges faced nationwide. They are a Microsoft Solutions Partner, for Cloud & AI Platforms and Security, holding Specialisations in AI Platform on Microsoft Azure, Build AI Apps on Microsoft Azure, Analytics on Microsoft Azure and Data Warehouse Migration to Microsoft Azure, as well as being one of the first Fabric Featured Partners. They are also a Databricks partner, as well as an IBM Gold Partner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/886839e9-c807-4b3f-a84a-4f8d23fb670f

Info@simpson-associates.co.uk