Talvo Inc: What's It Like When AI Sends an Everyday Shopper's Clothing Order Straight to a Factory That Also Produces for Luxury Brands?

Measured with a phone, made on a production line where no two pieces are alike: a Silicon Valley company wants to bring made-to-measure clothing out of the wardrobes of a few and into the everyday lives of many more people

SILICON VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Early one evening, someone sits in the living room, picks up a phone and follows the on-screen prompts to take a set of body measurements. The whole thing takes about a minute. There is no tape measure, no trip to a tailor's shop and no appointment.

Those measurements, along with a chosen style and fabric, become an order that goes straight to a factory that also produces for luxury brands. There it takes its place on the production line alongside other orders. The difference is what comes off the line at the end: a garment cut for one person's body alone.

This is what TALVO, the AI tailor (talvo.ai), does. Its developer, Talvo Inc., is a company based in Silicon Valley, California, and the idea behind it is simple enough: to let an individual shopper hand an order for a single garment directly to factories that also produce for luxury brands.

The Old Tailor's Tape

For a long time, made-to-measure meant time and experience. A seasoned tailor would measure a client again and again with a cloth tape, jot down a string of numbers, cut a sample garment, have the client come in for a fitting, make alterations and then schedule another fitting. Whether a garment fit well depended largely on that tailor's hands and eye.

Because it relied so heavily on experience, custom clothing has long been an expensive purchase, and for most of its history it has belonged mainly to the wealthy few.

One Phone, One Minute

TALVO hands the measuring step to a phone. Customers take their measurements with the phone's camera, and capturing the data takes about a minute. An algorithm then uses that data to work out the garment's fit measurements. The size of a garment no longer rests on the experience of any one tailor.

Then comes the conversation about the clothes themselves. By voice or text, customers talk with the AI tailor, working through style, fabric and details together, and they see an AI rendering of the garment before it is made.

Two Sizes in the Fitting Room

Shopping for clothes often takes real effort. Some shoppers click through one online store after another, checking size charts over and over. Others spend a weekend at the mall, carrying the same item in two sizes in and out of the fitting room: one is too tight in the shoulders, the other too long in the sleeves. And sometimes a piece makes it home, only to turn out not quite right once it is on, so it gets boxed up and sent back. Finding something that is both well liked and well fitting can take several rounds.

TALVO offers a different way to shop. Shoppers start by describing what they want, then have it made to their own measurements. A customer can tell the AI tailor where the garment will be worn and which colors and cuts appeal to them; once the style and fabric are settled, the piece is cut and sewn to the measurements taken on the phone. The effort once spent on online stores and fitting rooms can now be handed to TALVO's AI tailor.

What's Inside a Luxury Price Tag

Why do luxury goods cost so much? Better materials are part of the answer, and the brand premium is another. A third part often goes unnoticed: unsold inventory, and the money tied up in warehouses and on store shelves. Those costs, too, end up spread across the price of every item. As a result, luxury price tags often sit far above what the products themselves cost to make.

No Two Alike on the Line

Traditionally, luxury brands settle on styles and quantities, then place bulk orders with their manufacturers, so the same garment is made by the batch.

That is the step TALVO has changed. It has rethought how it works with factories and how orders reach them: each customer's order is sent individually and directly to factories that also produce for luxury brands.

According to Talvo Inc., the factories keep over 1,800 selected fabrics in their warehouses, many from Italy and France. TALVO currently offers more than 650 designs. When an order comes in, the factory schedules the fabric, cutting and sewing for that order. On the factory floor, each garment moves through its own sequence of steps, stopping at the stations where work needs to be done. The workers still do the familiar jobs, such as sewing on buttons and finishing seams. The line is the same line. The change comes at the end of it, where no two finished pieces are alike.

Every garment is made only after a customer places the order, so there is no need to keep unsold finished clothing in a warehouse. Orders go from the AI tailor straight to the factory production line, with no middlemen. Under this model, the inventory cost folded into a conventional price tag does not build up in the first place.

TALVO is known for its made-to-measure suits and also makes menswear, womenswear and kidswear, from suits and coats to shirts and dresses. A high-quality made-to-measure shirt starts at just $99.

The Stylist at a Wealthy Client's Side

The very wealthy always seem to be dressed for the moment, and the reason often goes beyond the clothes themselves. Many have a stylist or image consultant on hand to think through what to wear to which occasion and which shirt goes with a particular suit.

Most people have to sort out these questions on their own: standing in front of the closet the night before a job interview, changing outfits several times before a friend's wedding, or going back and forth over whether to wear a tie to a first meeting with an important client.

TALVO brings this into the conversation as well. Beyond making clothes, it offers advice on dressing for the occasion and putting outfits together, a bit like having a stylist close at hand.

From the Wardrobe to Every Day

For Frank, Founder & CEO of Talvo Inc., the significance goes beyond any single garment. "Custom clothing used to depend on the experience of master tailors, and its price kept it within reach of only a few," Frank said. "With AI, we want everyone to be able to send their own order directly to factories that also produce for luxury brands, and to wear clothes made to their measurements, with luxury-level quality, at prices close to factory-direct. We want to make luxury something people wear every day, so that luxury no longer has to be a luxury."

And for the person in the living room with a phone in hand, all of it starts with about a minute.

About Talvo Inc.

Talvo Inc. is a company based in Silicon Valley, California, and the maker of TALVO, the AI tailor (talvo.ai). TALVO uses AI to transform traditional tailoring and the apparel industry. Customers talk with TALVO's AI tailor by voice or text; it guides them through their body measurements, co-designs each garment with them and generates an AI rendering before the piece is made to order. Known for its made-to-measure suits, TALVO makes a full range of menswear, womenswear and kidswear across more than 650 designs, with over 1,800 selected fabrics, many from Italy and France. Every order goes straight from the AI tailor to the factory production line with no middlemen. With no sizes, no fitting rooms and zero inventory, TALVO offers luxury quality at everyday prices.

Media Contact

Talvo Inc. Media Relations

Email: press@talvo.ai

Website: https://talvo.ai

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talvo.tailor/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/talvoai

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SOURCE: Talvo Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/whats-it-like-when-ai-sends-an-everyday-shoppers-clothing-order-straig-1249946