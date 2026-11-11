Allied Universal: Tennessee's Carter Chosen Week 10 Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week

Arion Carter's 13 tackles, with two sacks lifted Volunteers past #6 Kentucky 34-6

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / The Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal announced today Arion Carter, a linebacker from University of Tennessee, has been named Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2026 college football season.

Carter, a Lott Trophy Quarterfinalist, had 13 total tackles, 10 solo, including four for a loss among his two sacks in Tennessee's 34-6 victory over sixth-ranked Kentucky.

The native of Smyrna, Tenn. graduated with a degree in public health and is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient. Carter is also active in the community pledging money to support a foundation he co-founded with his mother in addition to other service efforts.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 10 include:

NiJhay Burt, Michigan State, CB, SR - Forced and recovered a fumble, had an interception, broke up a pass and made six tackles, all solo, in Spartans 15-6 win over Michigan.

Chris Cole, Georgia, LB, JR - Game high nine tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and two QB hurries in Bulldogs 42-7 rout of #10 Ole Miss.

Trey Reynolds, Utah, LB, SR - Key 4th quarter interception to go with eight tackles, five solo, in 28-20 victory over #9 BYU.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation's top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

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SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tennessees-carter-chosen-week-10-lott-impact-trophy-player-of-th-1250188