Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing clear and ethical public policy, research, and education related to emerging technologies, participated in Blockworks' DAS London 2026, held November 10-11, at Hilton Park Lane in London, UK.





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Adrian Wall, Managing Director of DSA, joined the Main Stage panel, "No CLARITY: The Regulatory Path Forward for U.S. & UK Digital Asset Markets," on November 11 alongside Matthew Long, Director of Payments and Digital Assets at the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); Rebecca Rettig, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer at Jito Labs; and Ryan VanGrack, Vice Chair at Coinbase. The discussion was moderated by Conrad Young, Co-Founder of Paragon Strategy.

The panel examined the evolving regulatory landscape for digital assets in the United States and United Kingdom, including the prospects for comprehensive U.S. market structure legislation, transatlantic regulatory cooperation, consumer protection, and the institutional adoption of digital assets.

During the panel, Wall emphasized that the U.S. Senate's recent 49-50 procedural vote on crypto market structure legislation reflected disagreements over specific provisions rather than a rejection of the broader regulatory framework, noting that many Democratic lawmakers supported the bill. He added that outstanding issues, including ethics provisions, state preemption, and consumer protections, remain open to bipartisan negotiation.

Wall called on lawmakers to reintroduce comprehensive digital asset market structure legislation early in the next Congress, while encouraging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to provide interim regulatory clarity.

"I'm super appreciative that so many people are following the process in the U.S., because it matters," said Wall. "With a new Congress coming in January, this is an opportunity for the legislation to become truly bipartisan, so we can finally put to bed the narrative that this is a Republican-only initiative."

The discussion also addressed growing international competition to establish clear regulatory frameworks for digital assets. While the United States retains significant influence through dollar-denominated stablecoins and deep capital markets, jurisdictions including the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates are advancing their own licensing and supervisory regimes.

Wall advocated for regulatory approaches that preserve national sovereignty while supporting interoperability across jurisdictions. He pointed to the potential for mutual recognition and regulatory equivalence between the U.S. and UK, encouraging a "race to the top, not the bottom" in regulatory standards.

On the UK's approach, Wall noted the benefits of incorporating digital assets into established financial services frameworks, providing institutions with familiar compliance standards while reducing opportunities for regulatory arbitrage. He also highlighted the importance of proportionate requirements that account for the distinct characteristics of decentralized financial models.

Consumer protection remained a central theme. Wall argued that effective regulation should focus on financial activities and associated risks rather than specific technologies, prioritizing safeguards against fraud, custody failures, and market misconduct without unnecessarily restricting innovation or driving activity into less regulated offshore markets.

DSA's participation in DAS London reflects its continued international engagement with policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders to advance practical, technology-neutral regulatory frameworks. As digital asset markets mature, regulatory clarity and international cooperation will remain essential to supporting responsible innovation, institutional participation, and consumer protection.

About the Digital Sovereignty Alliance

The Digital Sovereignty Alliance (DSA) is a nonprofit social welfare organization committed to advocating for public policies that support ethical innovation in decentralized technologies, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and artificial intelligence. DSA conducts research, organizes educational events, and promotes policies that prioritize public welfare and digital sovereignty.

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