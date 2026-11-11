LogoTags, America's Leading Name in Custom Challenge Coins, is Proud to Honor Women Veterans with the Manufacturing of Custom Dog Tags

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., A Trusted Fifth-Generation Family Company with Over 85 Years of American Manufacturing Heritage, Is Grateful for All Those Who Served Our Country

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1938 by Frank Taubner and his son, Val, in the garage behind their home in the Bronx, New York. Over the decades, the company grew into the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. Now spanning five generations of Taubner family ownership and operation, Ball Chain is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, where it continues its tradition of American manufacturing. Its relationship with the U.S. military dates back to World War II, with generations of service members wearing dog tags on chains made by the company.

Building on that history, Ball Chain launched LogoTags in 2004 as its promotional products division, initially offering custom dog tags. LogoTags grew to offer custom challenge coins, medals, lapel pins, key chains and other personalized products for military units, first responders, businesses and community organizations. The division draws on the family company's manufacturing experience and longstanding military relationships to create items that honor service and commemorate important achievements.

LogoTags, www.logotags.com, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, was honored to assist the Motown Womens Veteran Association based in Detroit, Michigan with the manufacturing of custom military style dog tags. The dog tags will be sold to raise funds for a local homeless shelter for female veterans and their children. The Motown Womens Veteran Association is a domestic non-profit organization that is dedicated to empowering and uplifting women who served our nation by fostering a strong, unified community. The dog tags highlight veteran women's sacrifice in the military community. Each dog tag will list the veteran's branch of military and read, "Millions of women have served this country. I am one."

"We are incredibly proud to make custom dog tags for military personnel and veterans," says Bill Taubner, President of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. "It's an honor to support those who serve our country, and it's genuinely fulfilling for our team to help create meaningful and lasting symbols of appreciation and recognition."

LogoTags provides a full range of custom promotional products, including custom challenge coins, military dog tags, bottle openers, race medals, metal tags, lapel pins, key chains, silicone bracelets, and scores of other custom products. Custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins, which typically bear an organization's insignia or distinct logo, were originally displayed as proof of membership. They remain an integral part of the culture in military and first responder departments across the nation. LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no set up charges, unlimited art changes, and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors.

A Leader in Custom Challenge Coins

LogoTags specializes in creating the highest quality custom challenge coins and custom race medals for military units, law enforcement agencies, government organizations, corporations, nonprofits, schools, athletic events and community organizations throughout the United States and the world.

Backed by the amazing manufacturing heritage of Ball Chain Manufacturing, a family-owned American company founded in 1938, LogoTags combines decades of metalworking experience with modern design capabilities, outstanding customer service and the highest quality products in the industry.

The company designs and produces a wide range of custom challenge coins, including military challenge coins, police challenge coins, fire department coins, commemorative coins, corporate coins, recognition coins and specialty custom designs.

Logotags' custom challenge coins can be produced in virtually any shape, size, finish or design, with options including and certainly not limited to antique gold, antique silver, polished finishes, custom shapes, dimensional 2D and 3D artwork, color fills, detailed edge treatments and high-resolution UV color printed enhancements.

Making Custom Challenge Coins and Medals Easy

LogoTags has built its business around making the custom product process simple and customer friendly. Customers receive free artwork, free digital proofs and unlimited artwork revisions, allowing them to refine their design until it is exactly what they want. Logotags' custom challenge coins are the best quality custom challenge coins that you will ever find.

Our highly advanced 3D UV process brings your artwork to life on thick, real metal coins, combining rich, full-color 3D UV printing with exceptional precision, intricate detail, and a refined finish. No mold fees and no setup fees. Choose from two popular sizes: 1-3/4" or 2" with LogoTags Custom 3D EXPRESS Challenge Coins.

Our full color 3D UV effect is so good it makes it tough to tell whether the coin is 3D stamped or 3D UV printed.

For customers requiring fast turnaround of 24 hours or less, LogoTags offers Custom 3D EXPRESS Challenge Coins, which combine real metal coins with advanced high-resolution dimensional 3D UV printing. The Custom 3D EXPRESS Challenge Coin program allows customers to create detailed, full-color challenge coins with extremely fast production and without traditional mold or setup charges.

Whether producing custom military challenge coins, first responder coins, corporate recognition coins or race medals for major events, LogoTags approaches every project with the same focus on quality, creativity, service, value and fast turnaround.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

LogoTags is part of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned and operated company that is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York. Founded in 1938, Ball Chain Manufacturing has built its reputation on manufacturing expertise, innovation, quality and long-term customer relationships. Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier of ball chain to the United States Military used for the U.S. Armed Forces' dog tags.

That manufacturing heritage helps distinguish LogoTags from many traditional promotional-product companies. LogoTags combines the personal attention and responsiveness of a family-owned business with the manufacturing knowledge and experience of a company that has been producing metal products for generations.

Today, LogoTags supplies custom challenge coins, custom race medals, military dog tags, lapel pins, metal tags, key chains, bottle openers, custom apparel, and other custom metal products to customers throughout the United States and around the world.

For more information about custom challenge coins, visit LogoTags.com/challenge-coins/.

Contact:

Bill Taubner, President

Work: 914-664-7500 ext 120

Cell: 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-name-in-custom-challenge-coins-is-proud-to-h-1250205