GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

London, UK

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 17 at 4:30 p.m. GMT

London, UK Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 17 at 4:30 p.m. GMT Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

New York City, NY

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 2 at 9:00 a.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events" section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

GeneDx's (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity the world's largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx's ExomeDx and GenomeDx tests ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,100 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:

Press@GeneDx.com