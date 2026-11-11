Water Technologies International, Inc.: Water Technologies International Acquires 51% Controlling Interest in Quantum Operations LLC, Entering Healthcare and Senior-Care Management Services

Quantum Operations will provide non-clinical management services to Quantum Adult Day and Quantum Bridge Urgent and Senior Care Clinic in El Dorado Hills, California

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WTII) ("Water Technologies International, Inc., " or the "Company") today announced that it has completed definitive agreements to acquire a 51% controlling membership interest in Quantum Operations, LLC., ("Quantum Operations"), a California management services organization.

Quantum Operations has entered into a Master Services Agreement with two licensed operators: Quantum Adult Day, LLC ("Quantum Adult Day") and Quantum Bridge Urgent and Senior Care Clinic, LLC ("Quantum Bridge"). Under that agreement, Quantum Operations will provide the administrative, staffing, financial and other non-clinical management services that support both facilities once they open. Quantum Operations may also serve other healthcare and senior-living operators.

The transaction gives Water Technologies a majority position in a growing healthcare services business while leaving licensing and clinical care where they belong. Quantum Adult Day and Quantum Bridge continue to hold their licenses and retain full authority over all clinical decisions. Water Technologies has also filed paperwork to reserve the corporate name Quantum Health Care Innovations Inc. with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Water Technologies owns 51% of Quantum Operations and appoints its Manager and senior officers. The remaining 49% is held by members of the Quantum founding and leadership team. Quantum Operations is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California. Quantum Adult Day is a person-centered adult day program coming soon to El Dorado Hills, California (quantumadultdaycareedh.com). Quantum Bridge is a new urgent care clinic in El Dorado Hills, developed with particular attention to older adults (quantumbridgeurgentcareedh.com; quantumbridgeurgentcareedh@gmail.com).

"Quantum Operations gives Water Technologies a controlling stake in a management platform built to serve licensed healthcare and senior-care providers," said William Scott Tudor, Chief Executive Officer of Water Technologies International, Inc. "We are pleased to partner with a leadership team that has deep experience running these programs in Northern California. This is a step forward to bolster the Company's assets and revenue. This partnership gives Quantum the backing of a public company while licensed operators stay focused on care, Quantum Operations will oversee the business side so Quantum Adult Day and Quantum Bridge can put their full attention on the people they serve. The mission has always been to give older adults and families in our community a place they can trust, and with Water Technologies, we have the structure to grow that mission."

About Water Technologies International, Inc.

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC PINK: WTII) is a Florida corporation. Water Technologies International, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patented system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. For more information, https://watertechnologiesinternationalinc.com/.

About Quantum Operations LLC

Quantum Operations LLC is a management services organization based in El Dorado Hills, California. It provides non-clinical administrative and management services to healthcare and senior-living operators, including Quantum Adult Day, LLC, and Quantum Bridge Urgent and Senior Care Clinic, LLC. Water Technologies International, Inc. -owns a controlling stake in Quantum Operations

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the opening of the Quantum Adult Day and Quantum Bridge facilities, the services Quantum Operations will provide, and WTII's plans and expectations. Words such as "will," "expects," "plans" and similar expressions identify these statements. They are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including licensing, regulatory approvals, facility openings, financing, and market conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially. WTII undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Media Contact

Investor Relations for Water Technologies Intl., Inc.

William S Tudor, CEO

studor@gr8water.net

SOURCE: Water Technologies International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/water-technologies-international-acquires-51-controlling-interest-in-quantum-operations-l-1249962