Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Members of the CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") and Forge First Asset Management ("Forge First") teams, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the new ETF Series:

CI Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund (TSX: CLSF)

CI Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund (TSX: CCAF)





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The launch provides investors with greater access to differentiated alternative strategies designed to offer downside protection, consistent risk-adjusted returns and low correlation to traditional equity and fixed-income investments. Actively managed by Forge First, CCAF seeks to preserve capital and provide steady returns through a diversified mix of alternative strategies, while CLSF seeks to generate positive returns across varying market environments through a disciplined long/short approach. Together, these funds expand CI GAM's suite of alternative solutions and provide investors with additional sources of diversification and return potential.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323636