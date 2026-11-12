SPGS International School (Singapore) Opens Harbour Drive Campus, Bringing a New Vision for Co-Educational British Education

Guest of Honour His Excellency Mr Nik Mehta OBE, British High Commissioner to Singapore, joins founding families and colleagues from London and Singapore to celebrate the campus opening, ahead of the school welcoming its first girls and boys in January 2027.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPGS International School (Singapore) has celebrated the official opening of its campus at 20 Harbour Drive, bringing the distinguished heritage and forward-thinking educational philosophy of SPGS to a new British International School for girls and boys in Singapore.

Developed in close partnership with St Paul's Girls' School, London, the school draws on a tradition of intellectual curiosity, independent thinking and creative exploration. Founded in 1904, St Paul's has been ranked No. 1 in the UK for academic results for 13 of the past 16 years by The Sunday Times. In recent cohorts, nearly two-thirds of leavers progressed to Oxford, Cambridge, or to leading American and Canadian universities, including Ivy League institutions.

Sara Brazendale, Managing Director of SPGS International, emphasised the shared educational principles underpinning the partnership:

"At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief that excellence in education goes hand in hand with curiosity, creativity and independent thinking. The close collaboration between St Paul's Girls' School and SPGS International School (Singapore) reflects our common commitment to the highest educational standards, building on the strengths of our schools in both London and Singapore to help every child thrive and realise their full potential."

SPGS International School (Singapore) will offer an enhanced English National Curriculum, bringing academic and creative learning together with individual care and a focus on wellbeing. The founding intake will welcome girls and boys from Playgroup to Year 4 in January 2027, with Playgroup open to children from 18 months. Years 5 and 6 and the first Senior School cohort will follow in August 2027, with a planned pathway to IGCSEs and A-Levels.

The former PSA Vista building has been transformed into an inspiring environment for academic learning, creativity and practical exploration. As the Senior School develops, School Directed Courses in Music, Art, Drama, Creative Technology and Computer Science will allow students to pursue their interests in greater depth.

For Founding Head of School William Forse, the educational vision begins with each child's daily experience.

"We want every child to feel known and valued, to know that their ideas matter, and to develop the confidence to explore their own interests and ambitions. Good education begins with understanding the individual child: what excites them, what challenges them, and how they learn best. When we get that right, we can open doors to opportunities and possibilities they may never have imagined for themselves. That is the school we are building at SPGS International School (Singapore): one where intellectual curiosity is encouraged, individuality is celebrated, and every child is supported to flourish, both academically and personally."

Applications are now open for the founding intake. To explore Founding Family Benefits and to arrange a campus tour, please visit: spgssingapore.edu.sg

Contact:

SPGS International School (Singapore)

media@spgssingapore.edu.sg

+65 6721 8000

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