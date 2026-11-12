Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2026) - Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) ("Scalare" or "the Company") today provides a corporate update on 10XU, a Scalare Partners portfolio company, covering key 2026 milestones across its FitTech platform.

Formerly the WithU Group, 10XU builds and scales technology-first wellbeing brands spanning movement, training, recovery, travel and social sport, including WithU, Mvmnt, URUNN and TrvlWell. Ranked the fastest-growing company in the Leisure & Entertainment category of the Financial Times FT1000 in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 245.8%, 10XU has raised £11.5m in private investment to date and powered more than 1.5 million workouts since 2020. Partners include Sky, Collinson, Vodafone, Visa, Samsung, McDonald's and John Lewis and Partners.

CEO appointment and one million global users (May 2026)

In May 2026, 10XU appointed Co-founder Kaleigh Frost as Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth and expansion. The appointment coincided with the group passing one million global users and reaching profitability. Frost co-founded the company with Steve Clarke in 2019. Clarke, previously CEO, moves to Executive Chairman. The transition marks 10XU's next phase as a platform business scaling digital fitness and wellbeing products, including a joint venture with Sir Mo Farah.

"We've spent the past few years building with intention and focusing on substance: the products, the technology, the partnerships," Frost said. "The next phase is about scale, and about what becomes possible with technology that can hyper-personalise wellbeing experiences and improve how we move, train, recover, and travel. That's what 10XU means to us, multiplying what people are capable of."

URUNN seven-figure raise (June 2026)

In June 2026, URUNN, the performance-driven running app co-founded by four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah and elite marathoner Adam Clarke alongside 10XU, secured a seven-figure fundraise backed by continued investment from 10XU and private investors. The round funds expansion across product, talent and global user growth.

Following a successful seed round in 2025, URUNN has users in more than 110 countries and partnerships with Huawei, Vodafone, Puma and Adidas. Coaching comes from Farah, Clarke and Team GB athlete and elite coach Charlotte Purdue. Capital will support hiring across product, engineering, performance and experience. URUNN is available on the App Store at £12.99/month or £93.99/year.

TrvlWell ownership and Collinson investment (July 2026)

In July 2026, 10XU acquired 100% ownership of TrvlWell, the travel wellbeing app originally launched as a joint venture with The Collinson Group. As part of the agreement, Collinson committed a further £1.5 million investment, extending its backing to the full 10XU platform across TrvlWell, WithU, Mvmnt and URUNN.

Collinson reaches over 500 million global consumers across 180 countries through a network of 1,900 airport lounges and 50,000 retail and travel partners. 10XU reports a session completed every three seconds across 194 countries.

Kaleigh Frost, CEO and Co-Founder of 10XU Group, said: "What began as an early investment has evolved into a deep strategic partnership. Together, we've moved beyond TrvlWell to create a broader vision: bringing integrated wellness from across the 10XU ecosystem to some of the world's most trusted loyalty brands and their customers."

Mvmnt relaunch and RepCon (August 2026)

In August 2026, 10XU relaunched Mvmnt, its TV-first fitness platform, with a brand evolution centred on "Outdo Yourself" and the launch of RepCon, a live coach-led fitness competition for TV screens with hardware-free rep-tracking. Built on in-house form-tracking technology, RepCon uses a standard smartphone camera to count reps in real time, with no wearables, sensors or hardware required. Live scores feed an on-screen leaderboard. The first RepCon event was set for Monday 24 August 2026 at 6:00 PM BST.

Mvmnt is available on TV (including Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Google TV and Android TV) and on iOS and Android. A free tier covers core workouts; Mvmnt Premium unlocks unlimited RepCon, personalised programmes and the 400+ workout on-demand library at £12.99/month or £89.99/year, with a 7-day free trial. Mvmnt won Gold for Best Fitness App at the Health & Wellbeing Awards 2025 and was a finalist for Stand Out Platform/Technology/Tool at the Digital Excellence Awards 2025.

Nick Roberts - Scalare Co-Founding Partner and Investment Director stated: "Scalare were an early investor in 10XU, backing the strong management team and capital efficient business to business model which has proven so successful. In our advisory role it has been a pleasure to watch the outstanding progress of the business evidenced through its growth, partnerships and continued technological innovation. We look forward to continuing our support of Steve, Kayleigh and the team as they move towards further scale through their hyper personalized wellbeing suite of brands."

ENDS

About 10XU

10XU is the fitness technology platform behind better living.

Formerly the WithU Group, 10XU builds and scales technology-first well-being brands that help people move better, feel stronger, and live with more energy. Its ecosystem, including WithU, Mvmnt, URUNN and TrvlWell, spans movement, training, recovery, travel and social sport, creating connected experiences that elevate how people feel, live and perform. Recognised by the Financial Times FT1000 as Europe's fastest-growing leisure & entertainment company in 2025, 10XU has powered more than 1.5 million workouts since 2020 and is trusted by global organisations including Sky, Collinson, Vodafone and Visa. Through its connected ecosystem of brands, 10XU is building the future of modern well-being.

About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, we offer a range of products and services to support all founders as they scale their early-stage businesses.

We are deeply involved in the broader technology ecosystem, driving change through impactful initiatives such as the Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition where we partner with government and corporates to support and promote the most promising technology businesses and founders.

Our focus extends to working with female and culturally diverse founders, addressing the unique challenges they encounter in fundraising and scaling their businesses. This engagement not only enriches the tech landscape but also creates lucrative revenue and investment opportunities for Scalare Partners.

At the heart of our business model is the provision of products and services and expert advice tailored to the specific needs of early-stage businesses. We also provide direct investment into selected outstanding businesses and with a current emphasis on the Australian and USA technology sectors, we are building a portfolio spanning across diverse geographies, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, and Europe. Scalare Partners is not just an investor; we are architects of growth, collaborators in innovation, and catalysts for positive change in the technology landscape.

For more information visit: www.scalarepartners.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Scalare Partners prepared this release using available information. Statements about future capital expenditures, potential investments, operating activities and the Company's business plan and timing are forward-looking statements. The Company believes such statements are reasonable, but it cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking information is often identified by words like "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words, including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events, or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The information, opinions, and conclusions in this release are not warranted for fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness. To the maximum extent permitted by the law, none of Scalare Partners, its directors, employees, agents, advisers, or any other person accepts any liability, including liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of this release or its contents or otherwise in connection with it.

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